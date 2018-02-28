 Daughter Jahnvi And Husband Boney Kapoor Seen For The First Time After Sridevi's Untimely Death
Sridevi's daughters Jahnvi and Khushi were seen for the first time on Wednesday.

Updated: 28 Feb 2018 05:11 PM
Mumbai: Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi and husband Boney Kapoor were seen for the first time on Wednesday after the death of actress on Saturday in Dubai. Her daughter Khushi is also seen in the photograph.

The photograph that emerged today shows the family standing beside her body wrapped in a tricolor. The family is still in shock with her sudden demise.

ABP News reporter Vibha Kaul who went inside the hall to pay her tributes to the actress said that both the daughters and husband Boney Kapoor were seen giving condolences to each other. The entire family is in great shock.

Jahnvi was seen crying continuously while on the other hand Arjun Kapoor was seen performing all the duties of an elder brother. His body language was suugesting that he is with the family under all circumstances.

