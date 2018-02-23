 Congratulations! Punjab Regiment And ITBP Win Best Marching Trophies For Republic Day Parade 2018
Punjab Regiment and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) received the award for the march past efforts at the Rajghat on India's 69th Republic Day Parade.

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: The Punjab Regiment and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) received the 'Best Marching Contingent Trophies by the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday in Delhi.

The two Contingent received the award for the march past efforts at the Rajghat on India's 69th Republic Day  Parade.

 



One of the oldest regiments of Indian Army, the Punjab Regiment participated amongst other contingents wherein one Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers and 144 Other Ranks from all the units of the regiment displayed unmatched talent and glory.

The Punjab Regiment Republic Day Contingent was earlier adjudged the Best Marching Contingent in the year 1993.

 





Receiving the award on behalf of the  Punjab Regiment was Brigadier Sanjeev Soni and General Shri RK Pachanda for the ITBP.

 



The function was attended by Member of Parliament Dr. Subhash Bhamre, the Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Defence Secretary Shri Sanjay Mitra

