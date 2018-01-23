 Comedian Varun Grover's sarcastic sum up on 'Padmaavat controversy' goes viral
From reports of Shahid being upset over less footage in the trailer to bounties on Bhansali’s head, the comedian has almost covered everything.

By: || Updated: 23 Jan 2018 03:06 PM
Photo: (Twitter)

New Delhi: Comedian Varun Grover has once again made us roll on the floor with laughter. This time he has taken a jibe at the much controversial film 'Padmaavat'.

From reports of Shahid being upset over less footage given to him in the trailer to bounties on Bhansali’s head and Deepika’s nose, the comedian has almost covered everything in his own style.

In his own unique way, Grover has reminded the audience of all the controversies, the film has gone through, ever since the shoot started.

Sarcastically, he had also solved the puzzle of finding out the main culprit behind Bhansali's epic saga

The video was uploaded yesterday and in no time, it created a buzz on social media. Here is the video

 



Well, netizens also lost no chance in praising the comedian

 



















































First Published:
