Comedian Kunal Kamra deletes his Twitter account after his old jokes on Muslims and Sikhs goes viral

Comedian Kunal Kamra, known for his podcast 'Shut Up Ya, Kunal' has recently deleted his Twitter account after his old Tweets related to Muslims, Sikhs and Mother Teresa were going viral.As per reports, before deactivating the account Kunal tried to delete his majority of tweets but the smart netizens had already taken a screenshot of it.One of his old Tweet made references to gifting condoms to Muslims on their weddings, while the other one made fun of Sikhs.In one of his tweet, he had also taken a jibe at JNU student Shehla RashidKunal reportedly said that he did not delete his account because of fear and asserted that his contact number was made public following which he deleted the account.Well, Twitter users were not in the mood to lose the chance of taking jibe at the comedian.