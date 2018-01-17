 At 330 Feet, China Has Built The World's Largest Air Purifier to Fight Pollution
The tower is reported to be having a positive effect on the air quality in the area.

By: || Updated: 17 Jan 2018 05:21 PM
Beijing: China has been struggling with smog for years now and to fight the same, the country has done something really un-thinkable.

They have constructed an experimental air purifying tower, which is said to be the 'world's biggest air purifier' and goes to a whopping height of 330 feet, reports South China Morning Post.

 



But the biggest question - Is it really doing wonders in a country, which breathes the air that is equal to a person inhaling smoke of 21 cigarettes?

The 100-meter high tower in Xian is reported to be having a positive effect on the air quality in the area. The tower is undergoing tests by researchers of the Institute of Earth Environment at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Cao Junji, the research head noted that the quality of air was recorded to be better after observations were made over a distance of 10 square kilometers in the past few months.

 





He also shared that the tower has resulted in more than 10 million cubic meters of clean air since the day it was launched. The system works through greenhouses covering about half the size of a soccer field around the base of the tower.

For him, the biggest achievement was that when the pollution levels were 'critical' in the city, the tower brought down the level to a 'moderate' stage.

But he also said that these results are just preliminary as more tests are going on and much detailed findings will be announced by the researchers in March. Cao also explained that their tower barely requires any power input throughout daylight hours. The idea has worked very well in the test run.

A full-sized tower would reach 500 metres (1,640 feet) high with a diameter of 200 metres (656 feet), according to a patent application the makers filed in 2014. The size of the greenhouses could cover nearly 30 square kilometres (11.6 square miles) and the plant would be powerful enough to purify the air for a small sized city.

