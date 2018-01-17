At 330 Feet, China Has Built The World's Largest Air Purifier to Fight Pollution



100m tall 'air purifier' tower in China is found to reduce smog over a 10 square kilometres #AirPollution https://t.co/BlQ0N4Aa8n pic.twitter.com/03rSEk95nk

— Philip Oldfield (@SustainableTall) January 17, 2018



The 100m purifier has reduced pollutants by about 15 per cent in Xi’an, Shaanxi province https://t.co/5ivMFKDcYb



— The Times of London (@thetimes) January 16, 2018



: China has been struggling with smog for years now and to fight the same, the country has done something really un-thinkable.But the biggest question - Is it really doing wonders in a country, which breathes the air that is equal to a person inhaling smoke of 21 cigarettes?The tower is undergoing tests by researchers of the Institute of Earth Environment at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.Cao Junji, the research head noted that the quality of air was recorded to be better after observations were made over a distance of 10 square kilometers in the past few months.He also shared that the tower has resulted in more than 10 million cubic meters of clean air since the day it was launched. The system works through greenhouses covering about half the size of a soccer field around the base of the tower.For him, the biggest achievement was that when the pollution levels were 'critical' in the city, the tower brought down the level to a 'moderate' stage.APBut he also said that these results are just preliminary as more tests are going on and much detailed findings will be announced by the researchers in March. Cao also explained that their tower barely requires any power input throughout daylight hours. The idea has worked very well in the test run.A full-sized tower would reach 500 metres (1,640 feet) high with a diameter of 200 metres (656 feet), according to a patent application the makers filed in 2014. The size of the greenhouses could cover nearly 30 square kilometres (11.6 square miles) and the plant would be powerful enough to purify the air for a small sized city.