 China Bans Winnie The Pooh And Letter 'N', Know Why
Search

China Bans Winnie The Pooh And Letter 'N', Know Why

Chinese government has temporarily banned letter 'N'

By: || Updated: 02 Mar 2018 08:43 PM
China Bans Winnie The Pooh And Letter 'N', Know Why

Photo: PTI

New Delhi: In a major censorship crackdown the Chinese government has temporarily banned letter 'N' along with other phrases and beloved fictional character Winnie the Pooh on its social media platforms like Weibo. The ban is intended to curb criticism of the country’s leader Xi Jinping who attracted international controversy by proposing to abolish his term limits.

As per reports the letter 'N' has been banned because it can be used along with other Chinese characters to indicate when someone did something ‘many’ times. Thus censoring any kind of criticism with his 'n' terms as president of the world’s most populous country.

POOH-compressed

As per reports, the government feared that "N" was referring to the number of terms of office, as in a mathematical equation n > 2. Not just letter 'N' words like 'immortality' and 'ascend the throne' was also tagged inappropriately to use on the internet

The move has attracted an intense pushback on social media

 



A-compressed

2-compressed

D-compressed

E-compressed

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story To Protect It From Colours, Aligarh Mosque Covered With Clothes Before Holi

trending now

INDIA
Two armymen and one civilian injured in Pak shelling ...
INDIA
Holi 2018: Union Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi and ...
INDIA
SSC SCAM: CBI and CFSL to conduct intial probe