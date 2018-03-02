China Bans Winnie The Pooh And Letter 'N', Know Why

As per reports the letter 'N' has been banned because it can be used along with other Chinese characters to indicate when someone did something ‘many’ times. Thus censoring any kind of criticism with his 'n' terms as president of the world’s most populous country.
As per reports, the government feared that "N" was referring to the number of terms of office, as in a mathematical equation n > 2. Not just letter 'N' words like 'immortality' and 'ascend the throne' was also tagged inappropriately to use on the internet
The move has attracted an intense pushback on social media
China temporarily banned the letter 'N' in an attempt to censor online protests against the government's plan to abolish the presidential two-term limit. https://t.co/t0SYISsCbH
