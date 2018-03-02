China Bans Winnie The Pooh And Letter 'N', Know Why



China temporarily banned the letter 'N' in an attempt to censor online protests against the government's plan to abolish the presidential two-term limit. https://t.co/t0SYISsCbH

— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) March 1, 2018

In a major censorship crackdown the Chinese government has temporarily banned letter 'N' along with other phrases and beloved fictional character Winnie the Pooh on its social media platforms like Weibo. The ban is intended to curb criticism of the country’s leader Xi Jinping who attracted international controversy by proposing to abolish his term limits.As per reports the letter 'N' has been banned because it can be used along with other Chinese characters to indicate when someone did something ‘many’ times. Thus censoring any kind of criticism with his 'n' terms as president of the world’s most populous country.As per reports, the government feared that "N" was referring to the number of terms of office, as in a mathematical equation n > 2. Not just letter 'N' words like 'immortality' and 'ascend the throne' was also tagged inappropriately to use on the internetThe move has attracted an intense pushback on social media