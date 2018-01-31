 Check Out The Complete List Of Trains That Have Been Cancelled Till March 17
Northern Railways informed that its Delhi division has undertaken maintenance & repair work and that's why some trains will remain affected

By: || Updated: 31 Jan 2018 06:51 PM
Lucknow: In a major discomfort to train travelers, Northern Railways has cancelled several trains till March 17. This could especially be of concern to passengers, who are planning to visit their homes during Holi.

In a tweet, the Northern Railways informed that its Delhi division has undertaken maintenance & repair work and that's why some trains will remain affected from 31.01.18 to 17.03.18 for this upgradation work.

Here is the complete list of the cancelled trains:



