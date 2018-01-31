Check Out The Complete List Of Trains That Have Been Cancelled Till March 17

In a tweet, the Northern Railways informed that its Delhi division has undertaken maintenance & repair work and that's why some trains will remain affected from 31.01.18 to 17.03.18 for this upgradation work.
Here is the complete list of the cancelled trains:
Delhi Division of NRly has undertaken maintenance & repair work of Washable Apron at PF no 16 of New Delhi rly station. Some trains to remain affected from 31.01.18 to 17.03.18 for this upgradation work. pic.twitter.com/JOs51SohfY
— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) January 31, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 31 Jan 2018 06:48 PM