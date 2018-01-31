Check Out The Complete List Of Trains That Have Been Cancelled Till March 17







Delhi Division of NRly has undertaken maintenance & repair work of Washable Apron at PF no 16 of New Delhi rly station. Some trains to remain affected from 31.01.18 to 17.03.18 for this upgradation work. pic.twitter.com/JOs51SohfY

— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) January 31, 2018

In a major discomfort to train travelers, Northern Railways has cancelled several trains till March 17. This could especially be of concern to passengers, who are planning to visit their homes during Holi.In a tweet, the Northern Railways informed that its Delhi division has undertaken maintenance & repair work and that's why some trains will remain affected from 31.01.18 to 17.03.18 for this upgradation work.