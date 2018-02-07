CBSE Admit Card For Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams 2018 Released. Here’s How To Download

The admit cards are now available on the official website cbse.nic.in. Here's how to download:
For Regular candidates:
- Visit the official websiteof CBSE at cbse.nic.in
- Click hereto download the Online Admit Card/Centre Material for Class X/XII - 2018 ((School Login for Regular Candidates) and then click on proceed
- Enter User id, password and security pin in the login page that opens
- Click on login and the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print
For Private candidates:
- On the Official CBSE website, click here to download the Online Admit Card for Private Candidates for Main Exam 2018 (Class X/XII)
- Click on admit card/intimation letter and select your region
- Enter details as required
- Click on proceed
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print
CBSE Board Exams 2018 for Class 10th and Class 12th are slated to begin on 5th March 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 07 Feb 2018 05:29 PM