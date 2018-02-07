CBSE Admit Card For Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams 2018 Released. Here’s How To Download



Click here to download the Online Admit Card/Centre Material for Class X/XII - 2018 (School Login for Regular Candidates) and then click on proceed

Enter User id, password and security pin in the login page that opens



On the Official CBSE website, click here to download the Online Admit Card for Private Candidates for Main Exam 2018 (Class X/XII)



Click on admit card/intimation letter and select your region

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the admit cards for the CBSE Class 10, 12, Board Examination 2018 for private candidates. The admit cards for the regular candidates were uploaded last evening.CBSE Board Exams 2018 for Class 10th and Class 12th are slated to begin on 5th March 2018