Scary! When A Leopard Strayed Into Housing Colony In MP's Indore - Watch!

#WATCH: Leopard strays into residential area in Indore, injures 3 people. #Madhya Pradesh (09.03.2018) pic.twitter.com/70jw2bg3Fs
— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2018
People of the area informed the police and the forest department and hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the animal.
“The leopard, around 8 years old, had come from a forested area near here and caused panic among local residents. It injured two forest staffers and one employee of the Indore Municipal Corporation while efforts were on to capture it,” Uttam Yadav, in charge of the civic-run Kamla Nehru Zoo said.
At least three people were injured by the leopard when the officials were trying to trap the animal. The leopard was finally captured after being hit by two tranquilising darts.
It would be released into the wild after mandatory medical tests.
First Published: 11 Mar 2018 03:09 PM