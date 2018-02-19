 Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family go saffron during Gujarat visit
Search

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family go saffron during Gujarat visit

Their pics in complete Indian attire are really a feast for the eyes.

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 05:17 PM
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family go saffron during Gujarat visit

Source: Twitter

Gujarat: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family grabbed the attention on Monday with their attractive saffron attire. Their pics in complete Indian attire are really a feast for the eyes.





Canadian Prime Minister along with his family arrived in India on February 17. On the third day of a week-long Gujarat's visit, the Canadian PM on Monday visited the Sabarmati Ashram first and later attracted spiritual vibes with a visit to Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple.

Not just this the family also learned how to work the charkha.





The youngest Trudeau, Xavier was the one who steals the show. He was looking immensely cute in a saffron kurta.



In the visitor's book, Trudeau wrote that it was "a beautiful place of peace, humility, and truth, that is as needed today as it ever was."





Well, Twitters users also expressed their reaction to these attractive pics.











For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story WATCH VIDEO: Rajasthan man who hacked Muslim labour over ‘love-jihad’ makes hate speech video from prison

trending now

INDIA
Around 79% turnout in Tripura Assembly polls: CEO
INDIA
Lilavati Hospital rejects 'rumours' about Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's ...
INDIA
Pakistan charges Rs 2.86 lakh as route navigation charges on ...