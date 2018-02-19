Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family go saffron during Gujarat visit



Canadian PM #JustinTrudeau along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien & Ella-Grace at Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar #Gujarat . pic.twitter.com/M7eWYLCDLh

Congress will definitely raise questions on the colour of their cloths🤪

How cute n sweet

do we anything to show him like developed India techie india tall buildings office hubs like time square do we have anything else to show them except spiritual and religious india

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family grabbed the attention on Monday with their attractive saffron attire. Their pics in complete Indian attire are really a feast for the eyes.Canadian Prime Minister along with his family arrived in India on February 17. On the third day of a week-long Gujarat's visit, the Canadian PM on Monday visited the Sabarmati Ashram first and later attracted spiritual vibes with a visit to Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple.Not just this the family also learned how to work the charkha.The youngest Trudeau, Xavier was the one who steals the show. He was looking immensely cute in a saffron kurta.In the visitor's book, Trudeau wrote that it was "a beautiful place of peace, humility, and truth, that is as needed today as it ever was."Well, Twitters users also expressed their reaction to these attractive pics.