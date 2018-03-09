Can You Believe It? Doctors In Canada Are Protesting Because They Get Paid Too Much

While we keep pestering our organisations for increasing our salaries, there are doctors in Canada who are protesting because they get paid way too much. Never heard such a thing, right?More than 500 doctors and 150 medial students have signed a public letter in protest over their own pay rises and have started a campaign demanding a decrease in their salaries."We, Quebec doctors who believe in a strong public system, oppose the recent salary increases negotiated by our medical federations," the letter says.The move is also in solidarity with nurses and patients who have been struggling to cope up with the drastically substandard working conditions."These increases are all the more shocking because our nurses, clerks and other professionals face very difficult working conditions, while our patients live with the lack of access to required services because of the drastic cuts in recent years and the centralization of power in the Ministry of Health," reads the letter, which was published February 25.According to the report from the Canadian Institute for health information, the Government’s Ministry of Health on an average pay $260,924 that is $339,000 Canadian per year to a physician. So, that's about RsA family physician is paid $211,717 that is $275,000 Canadian per year () while a surgeon is paid $354,915 that is $461,000 Canadian (