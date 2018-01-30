Zara Is Selling 'Lungis' For Rs 6000 And Calling It 'Check Mini-Skirt’! So Very Funny







Zara is selling lungi now... not buying clothes in '18 was a good idea... such temp relief from shit that gets sold these days ???? pic.twitter.com/8pv0OuyLMh

— Ramya (@ramyaprakash) January 30, 2018







A £69.99 skirt from @ZARA that looks like a south Asian male skirt (lungi) that costs less than £1 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/47aA2SSSg5



— Aria (@ms_aria101) January 28, 2018









It is a lungi. What suspicion and all? My grandfather would burn down the Zara store if he found they were selling lungis for the price of a 5-course meal.

He'd also burn down the restaurant later for charging that much money for food btw.



— Arijit Paladhi (@Punladhi) January 30, 2018









Zara out here selling macawis for £70?! I'm good g - I'll just get my dads one from his cupboard for free ???? pic.twitter.com/YGzMgNIvjm



— General Nasir (@GeneralNasir) January 29, 2018









wow and all these years i thought my dad wasn't fashionablehttps://t.co/H81D4hTLYF

— Siri (@thefakesiri) January 30, 2018





Are you freaking kidding me @ZARA ?? Sell a loincloth for wpp$ next why don't you. https://t.co/lXkZZ5OGmf



— harshavardan ganesan (@harshgana28) January 30, 2018







Who wore it better? And yes Zara, that's a lungi! pic.twitter.com/65KwCBxIDC

— Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) January 30, 2018







Fashion is mad. Rs 6000 for a lungi. https://t.co/sWTvPLiKPl



— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 30, 2018









If you need an argument as to why it's important to have BAME people at every level in business and marketing, I give you the lungi-dads-skirt disaster by @ZARA where literally ANY Indian person could've pointed out in two minutes what the problem is with this 😂😂😂

— Poorna Bell (@poornabell) January 30, 2018

Nowadays, it has increasingly become a trend with western brands to take inspiration from our traditional fashion and rebrand them. Of course, without giving any due credit!So, this time it seems our very popular comfort clothing 'lungi', has managed to impress fashion brand Zara. Recently, Zara introduced a check mini-skirt, which looks more or less like an Indian lungi.That's still okay, but wait till your hear its price.In India, you can get it in Rs 200-300.On its UK website, the item is described as “check mini skirt” and comes in a brown check pattern. “Flowing skirt with draped detail in the front. Front slit detail at the hem. Zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam.” As soon as the news went viral, Twitter could not control its laughter: