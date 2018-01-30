 Zara Is Selling 'Lungis' For Rs 6000 And Calling It 'Check Mini-Skirt’! So Very Funny
Recently, Zara introduced a çheck mini-skirt, which looks more or less like an Indian lungi.

Updated: 30 Jan 2018 06:37 PM
New Delhi: Nowadays, it has increasingly become a trend with western brands to take inspiration from our traditional fashion and rebrand them. Of course, without giving any due credit!

So, this time it seems our very popular comfort clothing 'lungi', has managed to impress fashion brand Zara. Recently, Zara introduced a check mini-skirt, which looks more or less like an Indian lungi.





That's still okay, but wait till your hear its price. An unbelievable £69.99 (Rs 6,290 approximately)! In India, you can get it in Rs 200-300.

On its UK website, the item is described as “check mini skirt” and comes in a brown check pattern. “Flowing skirt with draped detail in the front. Front slit detail at the hem. Zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam.” As soon as the news went viral, Twitter could not control its laughter:




































First Published:
