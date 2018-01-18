 British MP Caught Sleeping During Debate On Brexit, Video Goes Viral
British MP Caught Sleeping During Debate On Brexit, Video Goes Viral

In an embarrassing moment, Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne was caught on camera enjoying a power nap

Updated: 18 Jan 2018 10:04 PM
London: Admit it, we have all been there. Often during a boring lecture or after a heavy lunch, we all have found ourselves dozing off! But to do it on national television is just another story.

In an embarrassing moment, Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne was caught on camera, enjoying a power nap while an intense debate regarding Brexit was underway in the House of Commons.

The minister was caught sleeping for at least a minute before jolting awake with an embarrassed smile. Social media, ready to lap up such things shared the video widely and poked fun at the whole episode. Some also criticised him for sleeping on the job:

 










 

























