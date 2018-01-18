British MP Caught Sleeping During Debate On Brexit, Video Goes Viral



.@DesmondSwayne MP just fell asleep in the House of Commons. pic.twitter.com/msqIBUbZCJ

— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 16, 2018



I would find something to keep me awake if I was sitting behind Ken Clarke... pic.twitter.com/3QFuRGa9r3



— Ⓑig Ⓑag of Ⓒrisps (@BBCPropaganda) January 16, 2018









How much is he getting paid for sleeping on the job? #notimpressed

— Peter Hutchinson#FBPE (@PeterHutchinso5) January 16, 2018



They’d better check if he”s stiill there just in case he’s dead.



— Gruntfuttock (@peasmoldia) January 16, 2018









Now if any of us fall asleep at work, try it & see what happens.

Falling asleep shows a lack of respect to speaker, the house & those who voted for him.

— Lee ???????????????????? (@templeviper21) January 17, 2018











@DesmondSwayne I don’t pay you to sleep on the job. Bad enough that as my MP you serve your own interests and your party rather than the people you represent. This shows you’re not even pretending to do your job. Please step down.

— MattB (@strangelybrine) January 16, 2018



Whatever, it was childish and disrespectful. We deserve better from our MP’s. I would imagine anyone attending an assessment would be sanctioned for such behaviour ????



— Nicola James ???? (@NAJ562) January 16, 2018



Admit it, we have all been there. Often during a boring lecture or after a heavy lunch, we all have found ourselves dozing off! But to do it on national television is just another story.In an embarrassing moment, Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne was caught on camera, enjoying a power nap while an intense debate regarding Brexit was underway in the House of Commons.The minister was caught sleeping for at least a minute before jolting awake with an embarrassed smile. Social media, ready to lap up such things shared the video widely and poked fun at the whole episode. Some also criticised him for sleeping on the job: