 Breaking Taboo, Malayalam Model breastfeeds In A Magazine Cover Photo, Sparks Debate
Breaking the taboo Gilu Joseph a model, poet, writer and air hostess posed breastfeeding her baby on cover of Malayalam magazine Grihalakshmi

By: || Updated: 28 Feb 2018 09:52 PM
Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: The latest edition of a Malayalam fortnightly magazine Grihalakshmi has initiated a new debate on social media. Breaking the taboo, Gilu Joseph a model, poet, writer and air hostess posed breastfeeding her baby on its cover photo.

The model feels proud of this cover photo. She told media that there is nothing to be ashamed of if one has to feed her baby. Contrary to this, her family keeps a different opinion.

 



The cover has created a buzz on social media, this has sparked a new debate, some praised the model while others criticised her. Here are some mixed reactions.

The headline on the magazine says, "Mothers tell Kerala, "please don't stare, we need to breastfeed","

The cover photo is a step towards making open breastfeeding normal which is often considered as taboo in our society. This inspiring cover photo is a part of the Mathrubhumi group's campaign.

Some social media users praised the editors of the magazine for being progressive.

 

























While others were annoyed with the cover photo

 









