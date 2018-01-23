 Oh No! Both Facebook And Instagram Goes Down For Indian Users
Oh No! Both Facebook And Instagram Goes Down For Indian Users

Thankfully, they are now back!

By: || Updated: 23 Jan 2018 09:32 PM
Oh No! Both Facebook And Instagram Goes Down For Indian Users
New Delhi: Internet users were left disappointed after  two of the most popular social media Facebook and Instagram were down for a couple of minutes on Tuesday night.

Indian users could neither login into these websites nor access them apparently because of a technical problem.

The Facebook page, when loading, read “Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Many took to Twitter to complain about it and soon #facebookdown became one of the top trending hashtags in India

 

































