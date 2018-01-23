Oh No! Both Facebook And Instagram Goes Down For Indian Users

Indian users could neither login into these websites nor access them apparently because of a technical problem.
The Facebook page, when loading, read “Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can.”
Many took to Twitter to complain about it and soon #facebookdown became one of the top trending hashtags in India
Facebook is down!!! Thats surprising. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/KsLhJx3nhY
— Parijat Bodas (@ParijatBodas) January 23, 2018
Outage map for Facebook ! It seems only in India it's down. Happens when you provide Jio to 1.2 Bn people ????#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/GhsKuPRzxW
— Amxx Patil (@AmrishPatil201) January 23, 2018
Is my device acting smart? Or is #Facebook really down ???????? #facebookdown
— Shridhi Pandya (@ShridhiP) January 23, 2018
What does one do when Facebook is down? Log in to Twitter to check the rants! #facebookdown
— Debarati Sanyal (@sanyal_2008) January 23, 2018
Best thing about #Twitter is that it never goes down...#Facebook #Instagram #Whatsapp ka toh roz ka ho gaya hai... ????
— Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) January 23, 2018
When you lost the willpower to live after #instagramdown and #facebookdown ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Pj1VM9qMqk
— Crescent Hasta (@Crescen10093542) January 23, 2018
Tweeps Celebrating when #facebookdown ! pic.twitter.com/6ciZK8knfn
— Tadkamarkey (@Aneelgs) January 23, 2018
First Published: 23 Jan 2018 09:15 PM