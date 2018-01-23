Oh No! Both Facebook And Instagram Goes Down For Indian Users







Outage map for Facebook ! It seems only in India it's down. Happens when you provide Jio to 1.2 Bn people ????#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/GhsKuPRzxW



— Amxx Patil (@AmrishPatil201) January 23, 2018









Is my device acting smart? Or is #Facebook really down ???????? #facebookdown

— Shridhi Pandya (@ShridhiP) January 23, 2018







What does one do when Facebook is down? Log in to Twitter to check the rants! #facebookdown



— Debarati Sanyal (@sanyal_2008) January 23, 2018









Best thing about #Twitter is that it never goes down...#Facebook #Instagram #Whatsapp ka toh roz ka ho gaya hai... ????

— Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) January 23, 2018







When you lost the willpower to live after #instagramdown and #facebookdown ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Pj1VM9qMqk



— Crescent Hasta (@Crescen10093542) January 23, 2018







Internet users were left disappointed after two of the most popular social media Facebook and Instagram were down for a couple of minutes on Tuesday night.Indian users could neither login into these websites nor access them apparently because of a technical problem.The Facebook page, when loading, read “Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can.”