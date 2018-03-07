Bollywood Wishes Irrfan Khan Speedy Recovery And A Quick Comeback

Mumbai: A long and healthy life for Irrfan Khan is what celebrities have wished for the actor, who has revealed that he has contracted a "rare disease" and is "fighting for choices".
Irrfan on Monday issued a statement about his life being shaken up by a rare disease, details of which he will share in a few days once there's a conclusive diagnosis.
"Till then, wish the best for me," he wrote.
Following his revelation, the film fraternity has sent out best wishes for his speedy recovery. Here's what they tweeted:
Paresh Rawal
A prayer to god to grant @irrfank an exceptional talent a long and a healthy life . https://t.co/0Gn9PEDYlD
— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 6, 2018
Suniel Shetty
No matter what, I am sure you will emerge as a hero out of this too @irrfank All our prayers with you. Get well soon. https://t.co/mFvI4OW6r8
— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 6, 2018
Abhishek Bachchan
God speed. ????????
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 5, 2018
Dulquer Salmaan
Wishing for these trying times to pass and praying for your speedy recovery and the best of health and happiness Irfan sir.
— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 5, 2018
Nimrat Kaur
Sending you lots of love, positivity and healing Irrfan....big hug
— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 6, 2018
Rekha Bhardwaj
Sending healing energy nd lots of love for early mng arly recovery very soon Irrfan Sahab!
Inshallah !!
— rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) March 5, 2018
Ayushmann Khurrana
We all are with you sir. Wishing you a speedy recovery. ????????
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 6, 2018
Hansal Mehta
Dear Irfan, Prayers that you fight back and get better. Hoping that everybody respects your need for privacy.
— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 7, 2018
Tillotama Shome
There is no way you won't get better soon Irfan. Just no way. That permutation does not exist.
— Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) March 6, 2018
Patralekhaa:
Wishing you speedy recovery!! get well soon????
— Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) March 5, 2018
Rajpal Yadav
Praying for you to be well soon bhai. Always there for you.
— Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) March 7, 2018
