Bollywood Wishes Irrfan Khan Speedy Recovery And A Quick Comeback

Mumbai: A long and healthy life for Irrfan Khan is what celebrities have wished for the actor, who has revealed that he has contracted a "rare disease" and is "fighting for choices".



A prayer to god to grant @irrfank an exceptional talent a long and a healthy life . https://t.co/0Gn9PEDYlD

— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 6, 2018



No matter what, I am sure you will emerge as a hero out of this too @irrfank All our prayers with you. Get well soon. https://t.co/mFvI4OW6r8

— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 6, 2018



God speed. ????????

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 5, 2018



Wishing for these trying times to pass and praying for your speedy recovery and the best of health and happiness Irfan sir.

— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 5, 2018



Sending you lots of love, positivity and healing Irrfan....big hug

— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 6, 2018



Sending healing energy nd lots of love for early mng arly recovery very soon Irrfan Sahab!

Inshallah !!

— rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) March 5, 2018



We all are with you sir. Wishing you a speedy recovery. ????????

— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 6, 2018



Dear Irfan, Prayers that you fight back and get better. Hoping that everybody respects your need for privacy.

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 7, 2018



There is no way you won't get better soon Irfan. Just no way. That permutation does not exist.

— Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) March 6, 2018



Wishing you speedy recovery!! get well soon????

— Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) March 5, 2018



Praying for you to be well soon bhai. Always there for you.

— Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) March 7, 2018

Irrfan on Monday issued a statement about his life being shaken up by a rare disease, details of which he will share in a few days once there's a conclusive diagnosis."Till then, wish the best for me," he wrote.