 Bollywood Wishes Irrfan Khan Speedy Recovery And A Quick Comeback
Bollywood Wishes Irrfan Khan Speedy Recovery And A Quick Comeback

07 Mar 2018
Mumbai: A long and healthy life for Irrfan Khan is what celebrities have wished for the actor, who has revealed that he has contracted a "rare disease" and is "fighting for choices".


Irrfan on Monday issued a statement about his life being shaken up by a rare disease, details of which he will share in a few days once there's a conclusive diagnosis.

"Till then, wish the best for me," he wrote.

Following his revelation, the film fraternity has sent out best wishes for his speedy recovery. Here's what they tweeted: 

Paresh Rawal



Suniel Shetty


 

Abhishek Bachchan


 

Dulquer Salmaan


 

Nimrat Kaur


 

Rekha Bhardwaj


 

Ayushmann Khurrana


 

Hansal Mehta


Tillotama Shome


 

Patralekhaa:



 

Rajpal Yadav



 
 

First Published:
