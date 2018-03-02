 Bollywood Celebrates Holi In A Sober Way After Sridevi's Untimely Death
A large part of the industry had cancelled the celebrations due to the untimely demise of actor Sridevi.

By: || Updated: 02 Mar 2018 05:20 PM
Photo: Screengrab/Twitter

New Delhi: Holi for Bollywood is a gala event. Every year Bollywood's Holi celebrations grab the headlines but this time a large part of the industry had cancelled the celebrations due to the untimely demise of actor Sridevi.

Sridevi died on Saturday after accidentally falling in a bathtub in a hotel in Dubai where she was attending the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah

Some celebrities took to Twitter to express their wishes in a very pragmatic and sober way. Amitabh Bachchan shared some photographs on Twitter with a caption,"T 2730, the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the ’tilak’ colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion ‘gujiya’ consumed ..”

In the pictures, Bachchan family put the customary tilak and enjoyed some gujiya.

 



Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Emraan Hashmi and many other celebrities also took to social media to express their wishes for the festival in a very decent way

 












 

















