Bollywood Celebrates Holi In A Sober Way After Sridevi's Untimely Death

Some celebrities took to Twitter to express their wishes in a very pragmatic and sober way. Amitabh Bachchan shared some photographs on Twitter with a caption,"T 2730, the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the ’tilak’ colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion ‘gujiya’ consumed ..”
In the pictures, Bachchan family put the customary tilak and enjoyed some gujiya.
T 2730 - the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed .. pic.twitter.com/ns5inXLtYS
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018
Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Emraan Hashmi and many other celebrities also took to social media to express their wishes for the festival in a very decent way
The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay ???????? pic.twitter.com/4R90DpIsl7
— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 2, 2018
Acting is a matter of giving away secrets- Ellen Barkin #adayatwork @abcquantico happy Holi to everyone celebrating
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on
#HappyHoli everyone . May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy. pic.twitter.com/4x3kHHmeFi
— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 2, 2018
Wishing you a very Happy Holi tweethearts ❤️❤️❤️ #HappyHoli
— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) March 2, 2018
‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Dl6hS6PJAz
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 2, 2018
First Published: 02 Mar 2018 05:16 PM