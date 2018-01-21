BJP Minister challenges Darwin's theory of evolution, says nobody saw apes turning into man,Twitter can't stop laughing at this

On Saturday, while speaking at 'All India Vaidik Sammelan.' in central Maharastra the minister said," Darwin’s theory (of the evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum."
"Since the man is seen on Earth he has always been a man, Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, has said they saw an ape turning into a man, "
"No books we have read or the tales told to us by our grandparents had such a mention", he added.
What is Darwinism theory?
Developed by Darwin in the 19th century, Darwin's theory of evolution explains the process by which organisms change over time as a result of changes in heritable physical or behavioral traits that increase the individual’s ability to compete, survive, and reproduce.
Well, Twitter just can't stop bombarding reactions:
Origin of Humans 😀 #SatyapalSingh pic.twitter.com/BFVFXc81YH
— Ramdas (@ramdasrocks) January 20, 2018
A rare time-lapse photograph that might convince my ex-colleague Satyapal Singh about Darwin's Theory of Evolution!
(The only problem with this time-lapse photograph is that one can't actually make out as to which one of the two is the evolved creature!)🤔 pic.twitter.com/kzSJ694uMm
— Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) January 20, 2018
Satyapal Singh, Minister of State for Human Resources Development apparently thinks that because nobody saw an ape turning into a man in the forest before his eyes, evolution is false.
I wish I were misquoting him, but listen to it yourself:https://t.co/qUrLVS0gWJ
— Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) January 20, 2018
Wonder why Satyapal Singh studied so much. SHould have just stayed at home and listed to Naana, Naani pic.twitter.com/FE4sBUU4jN
— Ram (@ramprasad_c) January 20, 2018
Wonder why Satyapal Singh studied so much. SHould have just stayed at home and listed to Naana, Naani pic.twitter.com/FE4sBUU4jN
— Ram (@ramprasad_c) January 20, 2018
"Darwin’s theory scientifically wrong, nobody saw ape turning into man"
Union Minister Satyapal Singh
Next Bharat Ratna 😉 pic.twitter.com/ptn7YVInOf
— Poly Sarkar (@polysmind) January 20, 2018
#politics #india #evolution
Someone pls ask #SatyapalSingh, why he has got a tailbone, embryos development is identical in beginning, Why appendix removal sometimes? Believe in #pseudoscience, use your Religious knowledge to build trains then, Why ask Japan to make your train?
— Suraj Shetty (Synthesist) (@SurajSynthesist) January 21, 2018
Just a strong reminder. Till now, we didn't need this in India; but the "achchhe din" seem to be ahead.#SatyapalSingh pic.twitter.com/FL0FA1XlhK
— Nachiketa (@b_krishnan0) January 20, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.