 BJP Minister challenges Darwin's theory of evolution, says nobody saw apes turning into man,Twitter can't stop laughing at this
The minister said,"Darwin’s theory (of the evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum."

By: || Updated: 21 Jan 2018 11:22 AM
Photo:(PTI)

Maharastra: After giving controversial statement in December last year that " No boy will be ready to marry a girl who comes to the mandap (wedding stage) in jeans.” our Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Satyapal Singh has this time challenged science and gave his new concept about the evolution of man, which will surely blow your mind.

On Saturday, while speaking at 'All India Vaidik Sammelan.' in central Maharastra the minister said," Darwin’s theory (of the evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum."

"Since the man is seen on Earth he has always been a man, Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, has said they saw an ape turning into a man, "

"No books we have read or the tales told to us by our grandparents had such a mention", he added.

What is Darwinism theory?

Developed by Darwin in the 19th century, Darwin's theory of evolution explains the process by which organisms change over time as a result of changes in heritable physical or behavioral traits that increase the individual’s ability to compete, survive, and reproduce.

