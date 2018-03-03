 BJP Members Flood Twitter With Reactions After Its Monumental Victory In Tripura
The BJP and its alliance ended the Left Front’s 25-year-rule in Tripura

By: || Updated: 03 Mar 2018 04:41 PM
New Delhi: Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are celebrating their good show in North-east, particularly in Tripura. The saffron party along with its alliance partners has overthrown CPI-M-led Left Front from the state.

On the other hand in Nagaland, the saffron party has faced a tough fight with Naga Peoples Front (NPF). BJP has secured 27 seats while NPF could grab 22 seats. In Meghalaya Congress gained 21 seats while BJP concluded with 2 seats.

Well, soon after the declaration of the results, BJP members exploded the internet with reactions. Check it out.

 

























































First Published:
