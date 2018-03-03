BJP Members Flood Twitter With Reactions After Its Monumental Victory In Tripura







Congratulations to Shri @rammadhavbjp ji, Shri @Sunil_Deodhar ji, Shri @himantabiswa ji, Shri @BjpBiplab ji and I also applaud the hard work & dedication of our karyakartas of @BJP4Tripura unit which has made this historic win a reality.



— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 3, 2018









What a glorious moment for all of us!!! Our leaders Sh @rammadhavbjp , Sh @BjpBiplab with @BJP4Tripura supporters amidst thunderous cheers of Bharat Mata ki Jai!! #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/ePWs0z3ocQ

— Rajat Sethi (@RajatSethi86) March 3, 2018







I wish to highlight d spectacular performance of BJP in Nagaland. It has won 12 seats out of d contested 20. Highest ever.



— Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) March 3, 2018









Congratulating @BJP4India for the electoral victory in North East!

PM Sh @narendramodi ji had said that NE is no more just North East but it’s the NEW ENGINE for India’s growth!

This victory is because of PM’s agenda of Development & Sh @AmitShah Ji’s strategy!

— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 3, 2018







BJP’s rise in Tripura is a tribute to brilliant, committed & diligent political groundwork over 5 yrs. RSS & @rammadhavbjp have conjured up a miracle where BJP never existed & where the usual polarisation isn’t avbl



— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) March 3, 2018









to @cpimspeak politburo &party GS @SitaramYechury , this photo posted on social media needs your certification or shud I advise them towait till Kerala election ? pic.twitter.com/JiezQeXxhQ

— Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) March 3, 2018







Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is celebrating a 'moral' victory for the Congress in the North-East by playing Holi with his nani in Italy!!😄😄 Lage raho!! pic.twitter.com/fntXWULhuk



— Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) March 3, 2018









Congratulations to Shri @rammadhavbjp ji, Shri @Sunil_Deodhar ji, Shri @himantabiswa ji, Shri @BjpBiplab ji and I also applaud the hard work & dedication of our karyakartas of @BJP4Tripura unit which has made this historic win a reality.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 3, 2018

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are celebrating their good show in North-east, particularly in Tripura. The saffron party along with its alliance partners has overthrown CPI-M-led Left Front from the state.On the other hand in Nagaland, the saffron party has faced a tough fight with Naga Peoples Front (NPF). BJP has secured 27 seats while NPF could grab 22 seats. In Meghalaya Congress gained 21 seats while BJP concluded with 2 seats.Well, soon after the declaration of the results, BJP members exploded the internet with reactions. Check it out.