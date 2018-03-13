 BJP leader Naresh Agrawal regrets 'Filmwali' jibe at Jaya Bachchan after facing backlash on Twitter
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • BJP leader Naresh Agrawal regrets "Filmwali" jibe at Jaya Bachchan after facing backlash on Twitter

BJP leader Naresh Agrawal regrets "Filmwali" jibe at Jaya Bachchan after facing backlash on Twitter

Twitteratis slammed Naresh Agrawal left, right and centre for his jibe at Jaya Bachchan; didn't spare BJP either.

By: || Updated: 13 Mar 2018 02:58 PM
BJP leader Naresh Agrawal regrets
New Delhi: Facing a backlash for belittling actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Naresh Agrawal today offered his regrets but said his comments were twisted by the media.

Agrawal, who lost out to Bachchan in the race for re-nomination to the upper house and yesterday quit the Samajwadi Party to join the BJP, had said at a press conference that the SP denied him the RS ticket and gave it to somebody who used to dance and act in films.

"My intention was not to hurt anybody's sentiments. I regret if my comment has hurt somebody's feelings and withdraw my words," he said today.

He also claimed that the media had twisted his comments. His comments invited strong criticism from many BJP leaders, including Sushma Swaraj, who said they were "improper and unacceptable".

Netizens' not only rebuked Agrawal for his comment but also mocked BJP for letting in a person they had criticised so much in the past.





This most absurd and Unacceptable inclusion of #Naresh Agrawal in BJP...... Peoples are feeling cheated.......No shame left in @BJP4India ......a party claim that it is "PARTY WITH DIFFERENCE" doing such a silly thing...... Disgusting... principle compromised.....Shame

— Vinay Sharma (@VinayCSharma4) March 13, 2018









The storm on Twitter also paved way for some hilarious reactions.





For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Here's how twitter reacted to Farmer's March

trending now

VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao Follow up: IDBI bank signed on raising ...
INDIA
Kathmandu plane accident: Here's the reason WHY aircraft crash-landed
PHOTOS
Kathmandu Plane Crash: Nepal witnesses severest air crash in ...