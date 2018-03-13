BJP leader Naresh Agrawal regrets 'Filmwali' jibe at Jaya Bachchan after facing backlash on Twitter



Naresh Agarwal :

1) Compared Hindu Gods to Alcohol.

2) Questioned the calibre of Indian Army.

3) Called Kulbhushan Jadhav a Terrorist.

4) Casteist comment against PM Modi.

Still #NareshAgarwal accepted by "Party with a Difference" BJP. After joining BJP, he would be pure. Jai ho.

— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 12, 2018



@BJP4India party came to power in d name of #Lord_Rama and these pig #NareshAgarwal insult Mata Sita and Ram !

Go to Hell @AmitShah !!

Go to Hell @AmitShah !!

One seat is not important in Upper house upholding the ethos and respect for our goddess are far more. @narendramodi @SushmaSwaraj @PiyushGoyal

— अवनीश (@AvnishAxis) March 12, 2018

— अवनीश (@AvnishAxis) March 12, 2018



@bjpsamvad @AmitShah imbibe of #Naresh Agrawal to the BJP is quite a filthy move. Why this bankruptcy if u have plenty of talent??

— arunesh verma (@aruneshverma1) March 12, 2018



The BJP should expel Naresh Aggarwal for his nachanewali comment #JayaBachchan. The guy doesn’t respect women @BJP4India @AmitShah

— Vinod Sharma (@VinodSharmaView) March 12, 2018



I am not surprised what @NareshAgarwalMP said about #JayaBachchan ,he is a typical misogynist ,old habits die hard ,welcome to #BJP

— Anila Singh (@AnilaSingh2) March 12, 2018



If nothing, #NareshAgarwal should at least have remembered all the times #jayabachchan gave him toffees in the House

— abantika ghosh (@abantika77) March 12, 2018