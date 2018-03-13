BJP leader Naresh Agrawal regrets 'Filmwali' jibe at Jaya Bachchan after facing backlash on Twitter

Agrawal, who lost out to Bachchan in the race for re-nomination to the upper house and yesterday quit the Samajwadi Party to join the BJP, had said at a press conference that the SP denied him the RS ticket and gave it to somebody who used to dance and act in films.
"My intention was not to hurt anybody's sentiments. I regret if my comment has hurt somebody's feelings and withdraw my words," he said today.
He also claimed that the media had twisted his comments. His comments invited strong criticism from many BJP leaders, including Sushma Swaraj, who said they were "improper and unacceptable".
Netizens' not only rebuked Agrawal for his comment but also mocked BJP for letting in a person they had criticised so much in the past.
Naresh Agarwal :
1) Compared Hindu Gods to Alcohol.
2) Questioned the calibre of Indian Army.
3) Called Kulbhushan Jadhav a Terrorist.
4) Casteist comment against PM Modi.
Still #NareshAgarwal accepted by "Party with a Difference" BJP. After joining BJP, he would be pure. Jai ho.
— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 12, 2018
राम तेरी भाजपा मैली हो गई#naresh agrawal.
— Shravan Sinha (@ShravanSinha4) March 12, 2018
This most absurd and Unacceptable inclusion of #Naresh Agrawal in BJP...... Peoples are feeling cheated.......No shame left in @BJP4India ......a party claim that it is "PARTY WITH DIFFERENCE" doing such a silly thing...... Disgusting... principle compromised.....Shame
— Vinay Sharma (@VinayCSharma4) March 13, 2018
@BJP4India party came to power in d name of #Lord_Rama and these pig #NareshAgarwal insult Mata Sita and Ram !
Go to Hell @AmitShah !!
One seat is not important in Upper house upholding the ethos and respect for our goddess are far more. @narendramodi @SushmaSwaraj @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/hD2dqSncPF
— अवनीश (@AvnishAxis) March 12, 2018
@bjpsamvad @AmitShah imbibe of #Naresh Agrawal to the BJP is quite a filthy move. Why this bankruptcy if u have plenty of talent??
— arunesh verma (@aruneshverma1) March 12, 2018
The BJP should expel Naresh Aggarwal for his nachanewali comment #JayaBachchan. The guy doesn’t respect women @BJP4India @AmitShah
— Vinod Sharma (@VinodSharmaView) March 12, 2018
The storm on Twitter also paved way for some hilarious reactions.
#JayaBachchan to #NareshAgarwal rn
???????? pic.twitter.com/6sPTRgSoGd
— NotoriousBee (@chatpataka100) March 13, 2018
I am not surprised what @NareshAgarwalMP said about #JayaBachchan ,he is a typical misogynist ,old habits die hard ,welcome to #BJP
— Anila Singh (@AnilaSingh2) March 12, 2018
If nothing, #NareshAgarwal should at least have remembered all the times #jayabachchan gave him toffees in the House
— abantika ghosh (@abantika77) March 12, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.