 BJP Calls Congress 'B-Grade Production House' After A Video On 'Modi's Misogyny'
  BJP Calls Congress 'B-Grade Production House' After A Video On 'Modi's Misogyny'

BJP Calls Congress 'B-Grade Production House' After A Video On 'Modi's Misogyny'

The video shows Prime Minister Modi's remark in the Rajya Sabha over Chowdhury's laughter, his reported statement on Sonia Gandhi and his "50-crore girlfriend" remark about Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife, Sunanda Pushkar

By: || Updated: 13 Feb 2018 02:55 PM
BJP Calls Congress 'B-Grade Production House' After A Video On 'Modi's Misogyny'
New Delhi: Close on the heels of a row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark triggered by Renuka Chowdhury's laughter in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress posted a video on Monday accusing the BJP and its leaders of harbouring a "misogynistic" attitude.

"Misogyny runs deep within the BJP and PM Modi's statements are a classic example of this deplorable mindset," read a tweet posted along with a video with the hashtag "#MisogynisticModi" on the Congress Twitter handle.





The video shows Prime Minister Modi's remark in the Rajya Sabha over Chowdhury's laughter, his reported statement on Sonia Gandhi and his "50-crore girlfriend" remark about Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife, Sunanda Pushkar, as well as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks terming marriage a "contract".

"How can women of India hope for equality under the leadership of misogynists," the video, which also carried statements of BJP leaders such as Arun Jaitley and Mahesh Sharma, asked.

The BJP has dubbed it a "flippant message" produced by a "B-grade video production house".





Last week, Prime Minister Modi had said in Parliament that Renuka Chowdhury's laughter -- sparked by his remark that Aadhaar was mooted by the NDA -- reminded him of the epic serial, Ramayana.

First Published:
