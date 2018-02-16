Bizarre! Woman Pretends To Be A Man, Marries Two Girls For Dowry In Nainital

The 26-year-old woman identified as Sweety Sen from Dhampur, who impersonated as Krishna Sen married two women in Nainital and allegedly tortured one of them for dowry, Hindustan Times reported.
As per Nainital SSP Janmejay Khanduri, she created a fake Facebook profile under the name Krishna Sen in 2013 and posted her photographs in a man’s clothes. She then used the account to chat with women.
First marriage
In 2014, she married Kamini from Kathgodam area of Haldwani and also allegedly took Rs 8.5 lakh as dowry from her family.
“We got married in 2014, she used to behave like a man, used to drink, smoke and also abuse. She used to threaten to kill me after she married another woman,” Kamini told ANI.
Second marriage
After two years, in 2016, Sen married another woman Nisha, who hailed from Kaladhungi, who incidentally was a guest at Sen's first wedding. Sweety kept both her wives in a room that she rented in Haldwani. As per the police, she did not allow her wives to look at her body or touch her and had sex with them using sex toys in the dark.
Nisha, however got to know that Krishna was not a man, but she lured her to keep silent by promising her money.
We were married for two years, I found the truth about her later. I did not register a complaint. I don't want to live with her now: Nisha, Victim #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/VWc38Q8FAd
The arrest
Meanwhile, in October 2017, Kamini lodged a complaint against Sen in Kathgodam police station under charges of dowry and domestic violence. Sen who had escaped after the complaint was finally traced by Kathgodam police and arrested on Wednesday.
During questioning, she revealed that she was a woman sending the whole town in a collective shock. Sweety told the police that since childhood she was a tomboy and had cut her hair to look like a man and used to drive a motorcycle and smoke cigarettes.
