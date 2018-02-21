Bizarre! Woman Forced Off A Flight After Complaining To Boyfriend About Period Pains

In a rather bizarre news, a woman along with her boyfriend was kicked off an Emirates flight after she was overheard complaining to him about period pain.Beth Evans, 24, and Josh Moran, 26 told The Sun that a flight attendant heard their conversation and quizzed her on how severe her pain was. The young woman described her pain as "one out of ten", but the crew insisted she undergo a medical check before allowing her to stay aboard the seven-hour flight.Without a doctor on board, the crew decided to remove the couple from the Airbus A380 citing that she would be a health risk. A spokesman for Emirates told The Sun that the airline was acting in Evans’s best interest.

“The passenger alerted crew that she was suffering from discomfort and pain, and mentioned she was feeling unwell. The captain made the decision to request medical support and offload Ms. Evans so she could access medical assistance. We would not have wanted to endanger Ms. Evans by delaying medical help had she worsened during the flight.”