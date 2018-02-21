 Bizarre! Woman Forced Off A Flight After Complaining To Boyfriend About Period Pains
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Bizarre! Woman Forced Off A Flight After Complaining To Boyfriend About Period Pains

Bizarre! Woman Forced Off A Flight After Complaining To Boyfriend About Period Pains

Without a doctor on board, the crew decided to remove the couple from the Airbus A380 citing that she would be a health risk.

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 02:52 PM
Bizarre! Woman Forced Off A Flight After Complaining To Boyfriend About Period Pains
Dubai: In a rather bizarre news, a woman along with her boyfriend was kicked off an Emirates flight after she was overheard complaining to him about period pain.

Beth Evans, 24, and Josh Moran, 26 told The Sun that a flight attendant heard their conversation and quizzed her on how severe her pain was. The young woman described her pain as "one out of ten", but the crew insisted she undergo a medical check before allowing her to stay aboard the seven-hour flight.

Without a doctor on board, the crew decided to remove the couple from the Airbus A380 citing that she would be a health risk. A spokesman for Emirates told The Sun that the airline was acting in Evans’s best interest.

“The passenger alerted crew that she was suffering from discomfort and pain, and mentioned she was feeling unwell. The captain made the decision to request medical support and offload Ms. Evans so she could access medical assistance. We would not have wanted to endanger Ms. Evans by delaying medical help had she worsened during the flight.”


“To be kicked off for period pains — it was madness,” her boyfriend Joshua told The Sun. The couple ultimately had to pay $350 each to re-book on a different flight.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's latest pics at his dad's wedding is breaking the internet

trending now

INDIA
Aligarh SHOCKER! Man shoots daughter dead for fleeing house ...
INDIA
PNB scam: Arun Jaitley breaks silence on bank fraud, ...
INDIA
UP Investors' Summit 2018 LIVE UPDATES-There should be competition between ...