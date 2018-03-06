 Bizarre! Man Steals Frances McDormand's Oscar Trophy, Flaunts It On Camera
06 Mar 2018
Los Angeles: In one of the most bizarre incidents happening at the Oscars, a man has been arrested for allegedly stealing actress Frances McDormand's Oscar statuette.

According to the local media, the Los Angeles Police confirmed the incident and said a 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested on Sunday over suspicion of felony grand theft.
He even fluants the trophy on camera:





McDormand had won the 'best actress' Academy Award for her performance in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

The authorities have said the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party.

According to reports, Bryant had a ticket for the event. No further information has been revealed regarding the matter.

According to some reports, McDormand was spotted crying after giving up the search for the statuette on the premises and departing with her husband, filmmaker Joel Coen. She was later reunited with the trophy.

