Bizarre! Delhi airport staff fails to differentiate between hand grenade and power bank



A passenger travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad found with a hand grenade like article in his luggage yesterday, which was later revealed to be a power bank. After being interrogated, the passenger was allowed to board the flight. pic.twitter.com/sp8TX0lzz7

A passenger, traveling from Delhi to Ahmedabad in a GoAir flight, was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after a hand grenade like the item was found in his luggage during the screening.On further interrogation by the security staff, it was revealed that the passenger was carrying a power bank, in the shape of a hand grenade."The news is correct that one passenger, who was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad, was a carrying hand grenade-shaped power bank on Tuesday", said GoAir spokesperson.However, after proper investigation by the security staff, the passenger was allowed to board the flight, the spokesperson further said.