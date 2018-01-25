 Bizarre! Delhi airport staff fails to differentiate between hand grenade and power bank
On investigation, it was revealed that the passenger was carrying a power bank, in the shape of a hand grenade.

Photo: (Twitter,AFP)

New Delhi: A passenger, traveling from Delhi to Ahmedabad in a GoAir flight, was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after a hand grenade like the item was found in his luggage during the screening.

 



On further interrogation by the security staff, it was revealed that the passenger was carrying a power bank, in the shape of a hand grenade.

"The news is correct that one passenger, who was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad, was a carrying hand grenade-shaped power bank on Tuesday", said GoAir spokesperson.

However, after proper investigation by the security staff, the passenger was allowed to board the flight, the spokesperson further said.

