Bizarre! Delhi airport staff fails to differentiate between hand grenade and power bank

A passenger travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad found with a hand grenade like article in his luggage yesterday, which was later revealed to be a power bank. After being interrogated, the passenger was allowed to board the flight.
— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
On further interrogation by the security staff, it was revealed that the passenger was carrying a power bank, in the shape of a hand grenade.
"The news is correct that one passenger, who was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad, was a carrying hand grenade-shaped power bank on Tuesday", said GoAir spokesperson.
However, after proper investigation by the security staff, the passenger was allowed to board the flight, the spokesperson further said.
First Published: 25 Jan 2018 08:45 AM