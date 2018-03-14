Happy Birthady Aamir Khan: His movies that redefined Bollywood

Aamir Khan is redefining and rewriting the rules of Bollywood. He is breaking stereotypes with his movies for a long time. Be it the alien in PK or the strict father in Dangal, he makes it a point to deliver his best in every movie. And that has usually worked in his favor.Aamir Khan can take any role and make it his own. The genre of his movies and roles are so different from each other that the audience is always in for a surprise. He can play a college kid 3 idiots and can master the role of a father of two daughters in Dangal.Every year Aamir manages to put something new on the table. Since Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, released in 1991 and his recent blockbuster Secret Superstar, he has managed to give a hit every year.He keeps on churning out quality cinema by touching untouched topics year after year and keeps us entertained and hooked.Aamir Khan has earned the tag of Mr. Perfectionist in his three-decade-long career and that too, without falling into a box that restricted him.With producing and playing a supporting role in Taare Zameen Par and Secret Superstar he proved that a commercially hit movie doesn’t always need a superstar playing the lead role.Here are few of Aamir’s movies that changed the course of Bollywood:-Image: Instagram (@eros_now)2.Image: Instagram (@dizifilmdenizi)3.Image: Instagram (@nayy_lemos)4.Image: Instagram (@_india_style_)5.Image : Instagram (@_india_style_)