Balkrishna Doshi Wins The Prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize, First Indian To Receive This Honour



Indian architect and educator Balkrishna Doshi is 2018 Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize pic.twitter.com/L26MVKrGaa

— Pritzker Prize (@PritzkerPrize) March 7, 2018



Congratulations to renowned architect Balkrishna Doshi for winning the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize. This honour is a fitting recognition of his outstanding work, which has spanned decades and made a notable contribution to society. https://t.co/vhKGegfeCv

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2018



Congratulations to Balkrishna Doshi for becoming the first Indian to be awarded the Pritzker Prize, the premier global award for architecture. Dr Doshi’s contributions to our cityscape, our sense of aesthetics and to low-cost housing efforts make us proud #PresidentKovind

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2018



CONGRATULATIONS! Legendary Indian architect #BalkrishnaDoshi honoured with the #PritzkerArchitecturePrize; he is the first Indian to receive the honour, the highest in the profession equivalent to the #Nobel #pune

— Kamal K Mishra (@kamalKantmishra) March 8, 2018



Balkrishna Doshi is a jewel of India. His zest and energy are unbelievable. At ninety this great architect is still traveling, still creating. https://t.co/QZ5yo9KIRM

— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) March 8, 2018







IIM Bangalore designed by Balkrishna Doshi pic.twitter.com/4gk7d5L7YW

— रवि कांत (@LegalKant) March 7, 2018



Namaste! 🙏

Big Congratulations & Best Wishes to Balkrishna Doshi for winning Pritzker Prize #architecture https://t.co/qcNFc1iZRg pic.twitter.com/aB3cvCY5j2

— Armin Ganguly (@RIBA_architect) March 7, 2018









Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi, a pioneer of low-cost housing design, won the prestigious Pritzker Prize on Wednesday, considered architecture's Nobel equivalent.The 90-year-old Doshi -- one of the last living architects to have apprenticed with the Franco-Swiss trailblazer Le Corbusier -- distinguished his work by committing to sustainable architecture and inexpensive housing, bringing modernist design to an India still rooted in traditionalism.He is the 45th Pritzker laureate and the first from India."Balkrishna Doshi has always created an architecture that is serious, never flashy or a follower of trends," said the Pritzker jury, which said Doshi "has continually exhibited the objectives" of architecture's highest honor."Balkrishna Doshi constantly demonstrates that all good architecture and urban planning must not only unite purpose and structure but must take into account climate, site, technique, and craft, along with a deep understanding and appreciation of the context in the broadest sense," the jury said."Projects must go beyond the functional to connect with the human spirit through poetic and philosophical underpinnings."Both PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated him on TwitterAnd so did citizens on Twitter