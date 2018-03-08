 Balkrishna Doshi Wins The Prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize, First Indian To Receive This Honour
  Balkrishna Doshi Wins The Prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize, First Indian To Receive This Honour

He is the 45th Pritzker laureate and the first from India.

By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 08:35 AM
New York: Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi, a pioneer of low-cost housing design, won the prestigious Pritzker Prize on Wednesday, considered architecture's Nobel equivalent.

The 90-year-old Doshi -- one of the last living architects to have apprenticed with the Franco-Swiss trailblazer Le Corbusier -- distinguished his work by committing to sustainable architecture and inexpensive housing, bringing modernist design to an India still rooted in traditionalism.




"Balkrishna Doshi has always created an architecture that is serious, never flashy or a follower of trends," said the Pritzker jury, which said Doshi "has continually exhibited the objectives" of architecture's highest honor.

"Balkrishna Doshi constantly demonstrates that all good architecture and urban planning must not only unite purpose and structure but must take into account climate, site, technique, and craft, along with a deep understanding and appreciation of the context in the broadest sense," the jury said.

"Projects must go beyond the functional to connect with the human spirit through poetic and philosophical underpinnings."

Both PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated him on Twitter







And so did citizens on Twitter



















