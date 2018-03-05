 At Oscars, Get Out's Jordan Peele is the first African-American to win original screenplay award
Among the other nominees were "The Big Sick" and "Lady Bird"

By: || Updated: 05 Mar 2018 09:52 AM
Los Angeles: In a surprise win, Jordan Peele on Monday bagged the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out" at the 90th Academy Awards, trumping  front-runners "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

This is the first Oscar win for the actor-turned-director, who is also nominated in the Best Director category for the horror film about a young African-American, who visits his white girlfriend's parents for the weekend and realises there is something wrong going on there.

"This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was not possible and that it wasn't gonna work and no one would ever make this movie."

"But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone would make this movie, someone would see it and hear it. So I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie," said Peele while accepting his maiden Oscar.

