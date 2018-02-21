 Tamil Nadu: At Kamal Haasan’s party launch, LED screen falls at venue
21 Feb 2018
Madurai: A giant LED screen erected at the venue collapsed on Wednesday. Actor Kamal Haasan is scheduled to launch his political party.

As per reports, the LED screen fell off due to heavy winds, however, no one was injured.

The incident occurred hours before Haasan is to unveil the name and flag of his political party.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the venue of the launch in Othakadai in the district, where a large number of people are expected to converge.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to attend the launch event.

