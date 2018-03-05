LIVE UPDATES: At 90th Academy Awards, Guillermo Del Toro Wins Best Director Award For 'The Shape of Water'



Call Me by Your Name



Get Out



Lady Bird



The Post



Phantom Thread



Dunkirk



The Shape of Water



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Darkest Hour





Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"



Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."



Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"



Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"



Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"





Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"



Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"



Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"



Meryl Streep, "The Post"







Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"





Jordan Peele, "Get Out"





Guillermo Del Toro, "The Shape of Water"





Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"





Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"







And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/j2bWcOFGd2

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018



Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project



Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water



Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World



Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri





And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/upAH7XCKya



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018





Mary J. Blige Mudbound



Allison Janney : I, Tonya

:

Lesley Manville : Phantom Thread



Laurie Metcalf : Lady Bird



Octavia Spencer : The Shape of Water





And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/ldZy6GD5ca



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018





Ferdinand



The Breadwinner



Loving Vincent



The Boss Baby



Coco



And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/x8Dq9K35nA



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018



Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro: "The Shape of Water"



Jordan Peele: "Get Out"



Greta Gerwig: "Lady Bird"



Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani: "The Big Sick"



Martin McDonagh: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"





And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/dHzLOcCV8o



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018







Aaron Sorkin : "Molly's Game"





James Ivory : "Call Me by Your Name"





Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold: "Logan"





Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber : "The Disaster Artist"





Virgil Williams and Dee Rees: "Mudbound"





And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/cFAYypMx3Q



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018



Blade Runner 2049 Roger A. Deakins



Darkest Hour Bruno Delbonnel



Dunkirk Hoyte van Hoytema



Mudbound Rachel Morrison



The Shape of Water Dan Laustsen



And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/N43iPPBFkz



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018



Icarus



Faces Places



Abacus: Small Enough to Jail



Strong Island



Last Men in Aleppo



And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/gnsPRBGjzK



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018



A Fantastic Woman



On Body and Soul



The Square



The Insult



Loveless



And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/LQ1LdIChka



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018



Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour



Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul



Arjen Tuiten, Wonder





And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/mki5EzKNlr



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018





Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast



Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour



Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread



Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water



Consolata Boyle, Victoria & Abdul





And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/MwE6k4KWU4



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018





Julian Slater, Baby Driver



Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049



Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk



Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water



Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi





And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/YqM5mxw0tr



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018





Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, and Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver



Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, and Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049



Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk



Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Glen Gauthier, The Shape of Water



David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi



And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/G89voFErZP



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

As the 2018 90th Academy Awards start to celebrate the best talent and films of the year at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, here is the list of all the nominees. This year the academy awards are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" is leading its way at Oscars at it won awards for best film editing, best sound editing and best sound mixing