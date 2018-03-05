LIVE UPDATES: At 90th Academy Awards, Guillermo Del Toro Wins Best Director Award For 'The Shape of Water'

Best picture
- Call Me by Your Name
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Post
- Phantom Thread
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Darkest Hour
Lead actor
- Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"
- Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
- Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"
- Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"
Lead actress
- Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"
- Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"
- Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
- Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
- Meryl Streep, "The Post"
Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"
- Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
- Guillermo Del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
- Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"
- Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Mary J. Blige Mudbound
- Allison Janney : I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville : Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf : Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer : The Shape of Water
Animated Feature Film
- Ferdinand
- The Breadwinner
- Loving Vincent
- The Boss Baby
- Coco
Original Screenplay
- Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro: "The Shape of Water"
- Jordan Peele: "Get Out"
- Greta Gerwig: "Lady Bird"
- Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani: "The Big Sick"
- Martin McDonagh: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Adapted Screenplay
- Aaron Sorkin : "Molly's Game"
- James Ivory : "Call Me by Your Name"
- Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold: "Logan"
- Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber : "The Disaster Artist"
- Virgil Williams and Dee Rees: "Mudbound"
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049 Roger A. Deakins
- Darkest Hour Bruno Delbonnel
- Dunkirk Hoyte van Hoytema
- Mudbound Rachel Morrison
- The Shape of Water Dan Laustsen
Best Documentary
- Icarus
- Faces Places
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Strong Island
- Last Men in Aleppo
Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman
- On Body and Soul
- The Square
- The Insult
- Loveless
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour
- Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul
- Arjen Tuiten, Wonder
Costume Design
- Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
- Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
- Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
- Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
- Consolata Boyle, Victoria & Abdul
Sound Editing
- Julian Slater, Baby Driver
- Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049
- Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk
- Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water
- Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, and Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver
- Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, and Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049
- Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk
- Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Glen Gauthier, The Shape of Water
- David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
First Published: 05 Mar 2018 07:51 AM