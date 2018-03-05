 LIVE UPDATES: At 90th Academy Awards, Guillermo Del Toro Wins Best Director Award For 'The Shape of Water'
This year the academy awards are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

By: || Updated: 05 Mar 2018 09:52 AM
NEW DELHI: As the 2018 90th Academy Awards start to celebrate the best talent and films of the year at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, here is the list of all the nominees. This year the academy awards are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" is leading its way at Oscars at it won awards for best film editing, best sound editing and best sound mixing

Image: http://aroundtownpasadena.com

Best picture

  • Call Me by Your Name

  • Get Out

  • Lady Bird

  • The Post

  • Phantom Thread

  • Dunkirk

  • The Shape of Water

  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

  • Darkest Hour


Lead actor

  • Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

  • Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

  • Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

  • Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

  • Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"


Lead actress

  • Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

  • Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

  • Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

  • Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

  • Meryl Streep, "The Post"


Director


    • Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"

    • Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

    • Guillermo Del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

    • Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

    • Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"






Actor in a Supporting Role


  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 




Actress in a Supporting Role


  • Mary J. Blige Mudbound

  • Allison Janney : I, Tonya

  • Lesley Manville : Phantom Thread

  • Laurie Metcalf : Lady Bird

  • Octavia Spencer : The Shape of Water






Animated Feature Film

  • Ferdinand

  • The Breadwinner

  • Loving Vincent

  • The Boss Baby

  • Coco





Original Screenplay 


  • Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro: "The Shape of Water"

  • Jordan Peele: "Get Out"

  • Greta Gerwig: "Lady Bird"

  • Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani: "The Big Sick"

  • Martin McDonagh: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"






Adapted Screenplay 


    • Aaron Sorkin : "Molly's Game"

    • James Ivory : "Call Me by Your Name"

    • Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold: "Logan"

    • Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber : "The Disaster Artist"

    • Virgil Williams and Dee Rees: "Mudbound"




Cinematography

  • Blade Runner 2049 Roger A. Deakins

  • Darkest Hour Bruno Delbonnel

  • Dunkirk Hoyte van Hoytema

  • Mudbound Rachel Morrison

  • The Shape of Water Dan Laustsen







Best Documentary

  • Icarus

  • Faces Places

  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

  • Strong Island

  • Last Men in Aleppo



Foreign Language Film

  • A Fantastic Woman

  • On Body and Soul

  • The Square

  • The Insult

  • Loveless





Makeup and Hairstyling


  • Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

  • Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul

  • Arjen Tuiten, Wonder




Costume Design


  • Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

  • Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour

  • Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

  • Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

  • Consolata Boyle, Victoria & Abdul




Sound Editing


  • Julian Slater, Baby Driver

  • Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049

  • Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk

  • Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water

  • Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi






Sound Mixing

  • Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, and Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver

  • Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, and Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049

  • Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk

  • Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Glen Gauthier, The Shape of Water

  • David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi



