As Snapchat’s new interface triggers revolt, company says adapt to it & it will get better

In response to Australian user Nic Rumsey, who authored "Remove the new Snapchat update" petition hosted on Change.org Snapchat said, "We completely understand the new Snapchat has felt uncomfortable for many. By putting everything from your friends in one place, our goal was to make it easier to connect with the people you care about most,"
At the time of writing, the petition got around 1,228,353 signatures.
The photo-sharing platform introduced a major design overhaul but it was not received well by its initial users. Around 83 per cent of reviews on the Apple App Store were reported to be negative.
In its comment, company further said "The new 'Friends' page will adapt to you and get smarter over time, reflecting who you're most likely to be Snapping with at that moment. This same personalisation is also true of the new 'Discover', which will adapt to you the more that you use it,"
Snapchat also said that it would add tabs in the "Friends" and "Discover" sections of its mobile app in the coming weeks to make it easier for users to follow Stories of both friends and celebrities.
First Published: 22 Feb 2018 04:36 PM