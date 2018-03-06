 As Lenin’s statue went down in Tripura, this is how Twitter users reacted
The statue was taken amid down chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai

06 Mar 2018
NEW DELHI: Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was able to dethrone the Communist Party of India (Marxist) from Tripura, a Vladimir Lenin statue was razed by bulldozers in the state's Belonia town.

In the video, amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", allegedly BJP supporters first indulged in sloganeering, then reduced the statue to the ground.

The statue's vandalism was part of large-scale violence reported from Tripura, as CPM offices in different parts of the state were defaced.

Many people too on Twitter to react to the issue -



















