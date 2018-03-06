As Lenin’s statue went down in Tripura, this is how Twitter users reacted



Finally, Lenin's statue demolished in Tripura. Next, demolish the syllabus of Tripura Education as Last year, Class 9th had History of Hitler & Nazis. But No Indian History & Nothing about our Freedom Fighters. Concepts like Democracy & Indian Constitution have also been removed.

— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 5, 2018



Shocking. Hon'ble Governor @tathagata2, are you saying these people who brought Lenin's statue down had the necessary govt sanction to do so? And since the new govt hasn't taken up office yet, did you give them the legal sanction? Please clarify. Thank you https://t.co/fW0vq4twtM



— Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) March 5, 2018





What I find funny in this whole thing is 90% of India didnt even know there was a Lenin statue in Tripura, until now...

— Vibha (@VibhaSays) March 6, 2018



Kids, we hate idols. We hate idol worshipping. We hate glorification. We demolish statues. We make fun of idol worshippers. But, we are extremely hurt when Lenin's statue is uprooted. That's how we are. pic.twitter.com/EkQK6mdbbs



— Karl Maarx (@Karl_Maarx) March 6, 2018





You can topple Lenin's statue. But can you wipe out #Lenin from the hearts & minds of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh & his comrades? #Lenin #Marx #communism inspired our revolutionary freedom fighters. RSS - which mocked those martyrs - can't erase that legacy! pic.twitter.com/BZr1nEjMnq

— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) March 5, 2018



The dumbtaards comparing destruction of Bamiyan Buddha in Afghanistan with #Lenin statue, should've beat their chests when this happened in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/iDceZRWzgD



— Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) March 6, 2018





Most funny thing is they are shouting bharat Mata as if they have demolished saddam statue and brought democracy. #Tripura will be another Haryana soon.#Lenin

— Saqib Khawaja ???????? -ثاقب ???????? (@Saqibkhawaja_) March 6, 2018

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was able to dethrone the Communist Party of India (Marxist) from Tripura, a Vladimir Lenin statue was razed by bulldozers in the state's Belonia town.In the video, amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", allegedly BJP supporters first indulged in sloganeering, then reduced the statue to the ground.The statue's vandalism was part of large-scale violence reported from Tripura, as CPM offices in different parts of the state were defaced.Many people too on Twitter to react to the issue -