 As India celebrates National Girl Child Day, Here's A List Of Indian Women Who Made Us Proud
Social media users took to Twitter to express their wishes with an aim to create awareness about sex ratio levels in the country.

Updated: 24 Jan 2018 04:05 PM
New Delhi: On Wednesday, the country is celebrating National Girl Child Day. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan, all took to Twitter to express their wishes with an aim to create awareness about sex ratio levels in the country and promote women empowerment.

 











Here is a list of Indian women who made us proud in recent days:

Photo: PTI Photo: PTI

Manushi Chhillar

Born in Rohtak, medical aspirant Manushi won Miss World Crown and made the country proud.

nir 2-compressed

Nirmala Sitharaman

Recently, Nirmala Sitharaman became the first Indian woman Defence Minister to fly in fighter jet Sukhoi. She took off in the Indian Air Force’s frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base in Jodhpur.

Anshu Jamsenpa

In 2017, she made the history by climbing world's highest peak Mount Everest twice in 118 hours

TARINI 2-compressed

'Team Tarini'

The tri-color was hoisted with great pride by the all-women crew of the Indian Navy 'Team Tarini' who took a round-trip of Cape of Horn. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the team.

MARY 2-compressed

Mary Kom

She won her fifth Gold in November last year at the Asian Confederation Women’s Boxing Championship.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee

In April last year, Justice Indira Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Madras High court.

Chanda Kocchar

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kocchar grabbed rank 32 in the Forbes’ The World's Top 100 Most Powerful Woman list.

