As India celebrates National Girl Child Day, Here's A List Of Indian Women Who Made Us Proud

T 2591 - A girls path in life is filled with tremendous odds for them. This #NationalGirlsChildDay, lets break down these barriers and let them reach for their dreams #MeriBetiMeriShakti @PlanIndia pic.twitter.com/vl27bGflmH
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 23, 2018
We salute the skills, strengths and fortitude of the girl child.
We are proud of the accomplishments of the girl child in various fields. #NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/7icXo4lUQV
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018
Here is a list of Indian women who made us proud in recent days:
Photo: PTI
Manushi Chhillar
Born in Rohtak, medical aspirant Manushi won Miss World Crown and made the country proud.
Nirmala Sitharaman
Recently, Nirmala Sitharaman became the first Indian woman Defence Minister to fly in fighter jet Sukhoi. She took off in the Indian Air Force’s frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base in Jodhpur.
Anshu Jamsenpa
In 2017, she made the history by climbing world's highest peak Mount Everest twice in 118 hours
'Team Tarini'
The tri-color was hoisted with great pride by the all-women crew of the Indian Navy 'Team Tarini' who took a round-trip of Cape of Horn. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the team.
Mary Kom
She won her fifth Gold in November last year at the Asian Confederation Women’s Boxing Championship.
Chief Justice Indira Banerjee
In April last year, Justice Indira Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Madras High court.
Chanda Kocchar
ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kocchar grabbed rank 32 in the Forbes’ The World's Top 100 Most Powerful Woman list.
