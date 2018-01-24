As India celebrates National Girl Child Day, Here's A List Of Indian Women Who Made Us Proud



T 2591 - A girls path in life is filled with tremendous odds for them. This #NationalGirlsChildDay, lets break down these barriers and let them reach for their dreams #MeriBetiMeriShakti @PlanIndia

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 23, 2018







We salute the skills, strengths and fortitude of the girl child.

We are proud of the accomplishments of the girl child in various fields. #NationalGirlChildDay



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018



On Wednesday, the country is celebrating National Girl Child Day. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan, all took to Twitter to express their wishes with an aim to create awareness about sex ratio levels in the country and promote women empowerment.Photo: PTIBorn in Rohtak, medical aspirant Manushi won Miss World Crown and made the country proud.Recently, Nirmala Sitharaman became the first Indian woman Defence Minister to fly in fighter jet Sukhoi. She took off in the Indian Air Force’s frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base in Jodhpur.In 2017, she made the history by climbing world's highest peak Mount Everest twice in 118 hoursThe tri-color was hoisted with great pride by the all-women crew of the Indian Navy 'Team Tarini' who took a round-trip of Cape of Horn. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the team.She won her fifth Gold in November last year at the Asian Confederation Women’s Boxing Championship.In April last year, Justice Indira Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Madras High court.ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kocchar grabbed rank 32 in the Forbes’ The World's Top 100 Most Powerful Woman list.