Apple’s CEO shares Holi pics from India shot on iPhone X

NEW DELHI: As India celebrated Holi on Friday, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook shared photographs that very well depict the spirit of the festival of colors.Image: Twitter @tim_cookImage: Twitter @tim_cookImage: Twitter @tim_cookClicked on the latest model of Apple’s iPhone, the photographs were from different regions of India. The post from Apple’s CEO further promotes the rear camera on the iPhone X. The tweet ends with a hashtag #ShotoniPhone.Apple's CEO Tim Cook tweeted-Stunning photos that capture the colorful festival of Holi by prashvish in Nandgaon, amitmehraphoto in Vrindavan and ashishjparmar in Bengaluru, India.The images were shot in Nandgaon, Vrindavan, and Bengaluru, where people were covered in vibrant colors. One of the pictures posted by Cook is a portrait mode click on the iPhone X.