 Apple’s CEO shares Holi pics from India shot on iPhone X
The images were shot in Nandgaon, Vrindavan, and Bengaluru

By: || Updated: 03 Mar 2018 04:19 PM
Apple CEO Tim Cook with PM Narendra Modi (Image representational/ AFP)

NEW DELHI: As India celebrated Holi on Friday, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook shared photographs that very well depict the spirit of the festival of colors.

Clicked on the latest model of Apple’s iPhone, the photographs were from different regions of India. The post from Apple’s CEO further promotes the rear camera on the iPhone X. The tweet ends with a hashtag #ShotoniPhone.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook tweeted-

Stunning photos that capture the colorful festival of Holi by in Nandgaon, in Vrindavan and in Bengaluru, India.

The images were shot in Nandgaon, Vrindavan, and Bengaluru, where people were covered in vibrant colors.  One of the pictures posted by Cook is a portrait mode click on the iPhone X.

