 Apple updates its operating system to prevent Telugu word from crashing iPhones
New Delhi: On Monday Apple has released software updates for its operating systems that prevent a text message bug from crashing iPhones.

The problem was discovered last week after numerous confirmations were posted online that a Telugu word is crashing the Apple devices.





The bug was allowing the Telugu character to shut down ios apps. As soon as the message containing the Telugu characters were opened it crashes iOS Springboard, the system app which manages the device's home screen. Most of the time user has to uninstall and reinstall the app to get it to work again.

Apple gadgets running iOS 11.2.5 or macOS are most prone to the bug. This means that we should now update our iPhones as soon as possible.

Apple has asserted that iOS 11.2.6 is a relatively small update compared to the larger iOS 11.3 which is in the test phase.

Most of the time you have to uninstall and reinstall the app to get it to work again. But now the recent software update by Apple will prevent a text message bug from crashing iPhones.



















