Another Death Mystery? Twitter Is Not Ready To Believe That Sridevi Died Of Drowning







#Sridevi is not a 5 year old who can drown in a bathtub, unless and until the bathtub is as big as a swimming pool... There is a foul play for sure in the death of Sridevi.. #SrideviDeathMystery



— Mohan... (@iamnavamohan) February 26, 2018





#SrideviDeathMystery See the spelling of DROWNING. Would the Dubai forensic authorities make such a mistake pic.twitter.com/1Mib2l60EV



— KavitaM (@Kavita_M57) February 26, 2018





If she was drunk, and became unconscious, fell in bathtub and drowned, that means bathtub was already filled with water.. How is it possible? Normally anyone will fill bathtub when they go for bath?#SrideviDeathMystery



— Warrior Princess???? (@MyloMegha) February 26, 2018





#SrideviDeathMystery The bathtub theory is a sham? Sridevi's height and physique was so strong that a bathtub drown is a stupid excuse



— krs (@mastanibai) February 26, 2018





#SrideviDeathMystery

Cardiac arrest and accidental drowning both are so diametrically different that it raises question as to the circumstances under which dead body was found!



— indian (@gautm_buddha) February 26, 2018





News changes from cardiac arrest to drowning in bathtub under the influence of alcohol and in just 48 hours??? Seriuosly? Okk if @sridevi actually dies due to drowning then why the news of heart attack came first?? #SrideviDeathMystery



— Asit Wankhade (@ASITastic) February 26, 2018









The forensic doctor does not even know spelling of drowning, efforts seem to be up in arms to coverup some foul play #ArnabGoswami ,#sridevideathmystery

— Auronil Dutta (@auronil) February 26, 2018



The Accident theory deepens the #SrideviDeathMystery . Dubai Police is yet to come out with the detailed statement on the unfortune sequence of events of 24th Feb in the Emirates Tower Hotel. pic.twitter.com/iX2vaJteXZ

— Pranay Upadhyaya (@JournoPranay) February 26, 2018



first, if she did fall into the bathtub, with her height and weight wouldn't the water have completely splashed out? And second, Boney Kapoor who was in the hotel room & found her floating later, wouldn't he have heard the big splash & gone to help her? #Sridevideathmystery

— Hema Thothadri (@hemathoth) February 26, 2018







Is #Sridevi going the #SunandaPushkar way?

Too many loose threads, too many contradictions, too many lies, false theories floated to let people believe that it was a natural death...

But it seems there is more to it than meets the eye #SrideviDeathMystery #SrideviDeathTwist



— Archie (@archu243) February 26, 2018





#SrideviDeathMystery

It appears quite implausible and improbable that a well built and healthy adult will die by accidental drowning without any external intervention ‘!!



— indian (@gautm_buddha) February 26, 2018



Actress Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the Dubai government said on Monday, giving a dramatic twist to her sudden death that has stunned legions of fans and Bollywood.It is not clear what caused Sridevi, 54, to lose consciousness, and whether the initial report of her death due to cardiac arrest still holds. The latest report of accidental drowning only deepens the mystery surrounding her death.In the absence of a concrete report, people across the country are just not buying the drowning theory and are raising questions