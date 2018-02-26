 Another Death Mystery? Twitter Is Not Ready To Believe That Sridevi Died Of Drowning
The latest report of accidental drowning only deepens the mystery surrounding her death.

Dubai: Actress Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the Dubai government said on Monday, giving a dramatic twist to her sudden death that has stunned legions of fans and Bollywood.



It is not clear what caused Sridevi, 54, to lose consciousness, and whether the initial report of her death due to cardiac arrest still holds. The latest report of accidental drowning only deepens the mystery surrounding her death.

