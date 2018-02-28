Andaz Apna Apna Director Rajkumar Santoshi admitted to hospital

Film Director Rajkumar Santoshi admitted to Nanavati Hospital following some cardiac related issues. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/EYIeFBGQnR
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Rajkumar Santoshi is known for making Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), Pukar (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013)
Further details awaited.
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 Feb 2018 10:54 PM