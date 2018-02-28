 Andaz Apna Apna Director Rajkumar Santoshi admitted to hospital
Rajkumar Santoshi is known for making Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Updated: 28 Feb 2018 10:55 PM
NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi was on Wednesday evening was reportedly admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after he complained of severe chest pain.





Rajkumar Santoshi is known for making Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), Pukar (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013)

Further details awaited.

