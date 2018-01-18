 Anand Mahindra's witty tweet on Telugu star Balakrishna backfires, gets trolled
Anand Mahindra's witty tweet on Telugu star Balakrishna backfires, gets trolled

The tweet was not appreciated by Balakrishna’s fans, who started trolling and criticising Mahindra

18 Jan 2018
New Delhi: The internet is a weird place. People here get offended by seemingly harmless and silly things. The same happened with Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who never knew that a witty tweet of his would go on to make headlines.

Mahindra had to face the wrath of Telugu star Balakrishna’s fans after he put out a funny tweet in response to a video clip in which the 57-year-old actor is seen lifting a Mahindra Bolero with one hand.

This is the video in question:


And this is what he tweeted in response:



However, the tweet was not appreciated by Balakrishna’s fans, who started trolling and criticising Mahindra












 
















 



 




