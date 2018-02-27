 RIP Mrs India! Amul Pays A Heartwarming Tribute To Sridevi, See Pic
Search

RIP Mrs India! Amul Pays A Heartwarming Tribute To Sridevi, See Pic

Amul Cooperative, known for its quirky and thought-provoking posters paid a heartwarming tribute to the late actress.

By: || Updated: 27 Feb 2018 11:27 AM
RIP Mrs India! Amul Pays A Heartwarming Tribute To Sridevi, See Pic
New Delhi:  The news of the sudden demise of legendary actress Sridevi has shocked the entire nation. While people are trying to come to terms with the terrible tragedy, tributes are pouring in from all quarters.

Amul Cooperative, known for its quirky and thought-provoking posters also paid a heartwarming tribute to the late actress.

Check out the tweet:



The picture shows the various characters immortalised by Sridevi on screen with the caption, "Woh lamhe hum hamesha yaad rakhenge."

A fitting tribute indeed! RIP Chandni.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PGIMER Doctor Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Friends Say He Was Feeling Low

trending now

VIDEO
Boney Kapoor went to Manmohan Shetty's party alone while ...
MOVIES
SRIDEVI'S DEMISE: Celebrities FLOCK to Anil Kapoor's house to ...
INDIA
Sridevi's death: On 21st February Boney Kapoor was in ...