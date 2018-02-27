RIP Mrs India! Amul Pays A Heartwarming Tribute To Sridevi, See Pic

The news of the sudden demise of legendary actress Sridevi has shocked the entire nation. While people are trying to come to terms with the terrible tragedy, tributes are pouring in from all quarters.Amul Cooperative, known for its quirky and thought-provoking posters also paid a heartwarming tribute to the late actress.The picture shows the various characters immortalised by Sridevi on screen with the caption, "Woh lamhe hum hamesha yaad rakhenge."A fitting tribute indeed! RIP Chandni.