RIP Mrs India! Amul Pays A Heartwarming Tribute To Sridevi, See Pic

Amul Cooperative, known for its quirky and thought-provoking posters also paid a heartwarming tribute to the late actress.
Check out the tweet:
#Amul Topical: Tribute to Sridevi, one of Bollywood's favourite superstar... pic.twitter.com/P60dWuWvwQ
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 26, 2018
The picture shows the various characters immortalised by Sridevi on screen with the caption, "Woh lamhe hum hamesha yaad rakhenge."
A fitting tribute indeed! RIP Chandni.
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 27 Feb 2018 11:19 AM