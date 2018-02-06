 Amit Shah's fierce rebuttal to 'Pakoda' jibes explodes Twitter with spicy reactions
Amit Shah's fierce rebuttal to 'Pakoda' jibes explodes Twitter with spicy reactions

In his speech BJP President Amit Shah said it is better to sell 'pakodas' than to be unemployed.

Updated: 06 Feb 2018 08:20 AM
Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) President Amit Shah has lit a controversy with his maiden speech in the Upper House on Monday. Supporting Prime Minister Modi's earlier statement he said that it is better to sell 'pakodas' than to be unemployed.

"Some people are saying things about selling pakodas. I agree that selling pakodas is better than being unemployed. Making and selling pakodas is not shameful, but equating it with begging is certainly shameful," Shah said.

The 'Pakodas' got the chance to appear in the headlines when earlier, while giving an interview to a television news channel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those selling pakodas should be deemed as employed.

However Shah's remarks on 'Pakodas' in the Upper house has sparked a plethora of reactions on the social media. Check it out.

 
















































































And here's the most epic one...



