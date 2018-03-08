 Amazon's Alexa Has Been Laughing Randomly For No Reason & Users Are Creeped Out
Amazon said in a statement that the outbursts are due to its smart speakers hearing accidental orders.

08 Mar 2018
New Delhi: Is Alexa laughing at you too?

Recently, due to a strange bug, Alexa, Amazon’s voice-assistant which powers the Echo speakers has been laughing randomly without any reason. This strange technical glitch has freaked out users, who are recording and sharing the strange laughs on social media. Check it out


























The company, in response has said that it was aware of this problem.

In a statement, Amazon said that the outbursts are due to its smart speakers hearing accidental orders. "In rare circumstances, Alexa can mistakenly hear the phrase 'Alexa, laugh,'" Amazon said.

To fix the issue, Amazon is disabling that command and changing the trigger phrase to "Alexa, can you laugh?"

