Amazon's Alexa Has Been Laughing Randomly For No Reason & Users Are Creeped Out



So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp

— CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018



@amazonecho alone in the dark kitchen, with no trigger, a sudden creepy laugh emerges and freaks out owners #justwrong. Replay: pic.twitter.com/vR684u8mbN

— anne (@anniebonannieTN) February 21, 2018



My mother and I were having a conversation and our Amazon Echo let out the creepiest laugh completely unprompted. Idk what was so funny, Alexa but please don’t try to kill me in my sleep

— Britt (@britschruefer) March 7, 2018



Lying in bed about to fall asleep when Alexa on my Amazon Echo Dot lets out a very loud and creepy laugh... there’s a good chance I get murdered tonight.

— Gavin Hightower (@GavinHightower) February 26, 2018



This is no laughing matter. If you currently keep #Alexa in your bedroom, it might be worth moving her elsewhere, to avoid hearing the world's creepiest alarm! https://t.co/wEqVseePxf pic.twitter.com/0mSgTS0gTi

— Innovation Visual (@InnovationVis) March 8, 2018



Having an office conversation about pretty confidential stuff and Alexa just laughed. Anybody else ever have that?

It didn't chime as if we had accidentally triggered her to wake. She simply just laughed. It was really creepy.



— David Woodland (@DavidSven) March 1, 2018



A Black Mirror episode where you have to keep Alexa laughing or she'll post your Google search history to all forms of social media.

— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 8, 2018

Is Alexa laughing at you too?Recently, due to a strange bug, Alexa, Amazon’s voice-assistant which powers the Echo speakers has been laughing randomly without any reason. This strange technical glitch has freaked out users, who are recording and sharing the strange laughs on social media. Check it outThe company, in response has said that it was aware of this problem.In a statement, Amazon said that the outbursts are due to its smart speakers hearing accidental orders. "In rare circumstances, Alexa can mistakenly hear the phrase 'Alexa, laugh,'" Amazon said.To fix the issue, Amazon is disabling that command and changing the trigger phrase to "Alexa, can you laugh?"