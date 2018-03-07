 Amazing Coincidence! Group Of Walkers Find World's Oldest Message In Bottle On Australian Beach
Group of walkers in Australia's WedgeIsland beach found a bottle with a message inside written almost 132 years ago.

Photo: Twitter(@KarinaHyett)

Australia: In January a group of walkers in Australia's WedgeIsland beach found a bottle with a message inside written almost 132 years ago. After weeks of investigation, it is now confirmed that the piece is the oldest and was thrown from a German ship into the Indian Ocean.

Perth resident Tonya Illman and the group found the bottle half buried in the sand while collecting rubbish. When they shook the bottle a rolled-up paper that looked like a cigarette fell out. On returning to their from the beach, they opened the note after warming it for a short time in an oven.

The note written in German asked the finder to send details of where and when the bottle was found. It was written on June 12, 1886, nearly 132 years ago.





Further research revealed that it was a Dutch gin bottle thrown from the German sailing barque Paula nearly 950km from the West Australian coast.

Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency and National Meteorological Service have now verified the piece as an authentic. The unique bottle will now be put on a display t the WA Maritime Museum in Fremantle.







