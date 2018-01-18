 All Public Transport Vehicles Will Have GPS & Panic Button From April 1, Will They Keep Women Safe?
All taxis, buses and public transport vehicles, except three-wheelers and e-rickshaws, will have to install GPS and an alert button

By: || Updated: 18 Jan 2018 05:22 PM
PTI

New Delhi: Come April 1, 2018 and all passenger transport vehicles including taxis and buses will have to install location tracking device or GPS and an alert button.

The move is primarily aimed at making such vehicles safe for women.

The road transport ministry has reiterated the deadline amid reports that most of the states had not done much to meet the target.





All taxis, buses and public transport vehicles, except three-wheelers and e-rickshaws, will have to install GPS and an alert button.These devices will be placed by the manufacturer, dealer or the operators.

The alert button will alert both the transport department and police control rooms to take quick action, as and when pressed by the passenger, and the GPS will help in tracking public transport vehicles.

(With ANI inputs)

