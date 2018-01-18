All Public Transport Vehicles Will Have GPS & Panic Button From April 1, Will They Keep Women Safe?

The move is primarily aimed at making such vehicles safe for women.
The road transport ministry has reiterated the deadline amid reports that most of the states had not done much to meet the target.
From 1st April, 2018, the passenger transport vehicles including taxis and buses are to be mandatorily equipped with GPS devices.@nitin_gadkari @PMOIndia @transform_ind #TransformingIndia
All taxis, buses and public transport vehicles, except three-wheelers and e-rickshaws, will have to install GPS and an alert button.These devices will be placed by the manufacturer, dealer or the operators.
The alert button will alert both the transport department and police control rooms to take quick action, as and when pressed by the passenger, and the GPS will help in tracking public transport vehicles.
