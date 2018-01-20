Akshay Kumar's Appeal To Donate For 'Bharat Ke Veer' Raises Rs 12.93 Crore In Delhi



At the #BharatKeVeer Anthem launch sung by @Kailashkher. While they keep us alive, the least we can do is keep them alive in our hearts. Bharat ke veeron, tumko naman ???????? pic.twitter.com/zJuzsT02AQ

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2018



No amount of gratitude is enough for our soldiers. We managed to raise Rs. 12.93 crores today! Grateful to all the people who came and showed their support at the #BharatKeVeer Anthem launch. Special thank you to Hon. @rajnathsingh ji for this platform. pic.twitter.com/6O1sPo20Jh



— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2018



(With PTI and IANS inputs)

Known for his love for the armed forces, actor Akshay Kumar flew down to Delhi on Saturday to attend the launch of an anthem for the 'Bharat Ke Veer' website. Home Ministryry had launched 'Bharat Ke Veer', a website to enable donors to transfer money directly into the bank accounts of the kin of martyred of Indian soldiers.The anthem, sung and composed by singer Kailash Kher, was launched at the event which was also attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, his deputies Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.Watch the theme song:Talking at the event, Rajnath Singh lauded Akshay for the role he is playing in taking forward the initiative to help the soldiers' families.Akshay, who is the brand ambassador of the Bharat Ke Veer initiative, said,