Akshay Kumar's Appeal To Donate For 'Bharat Ke Veer' Raises Rs 12.93 Crore In Delhi

The actor made an appeal to raise money and in no time, people donated over Rs 12.93 crore towards the cause.
The anthem, sung and composed by singer Kailash Kher, was launched at the event which was also attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, his deputies Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.
At the #BharatKeVeer Anthem launch sung by @Kailashkher. While they keep us alive, the least we can do is keep them alive in our hearts. Bharat ke veeron, tumko naman ???????? pic.twitter.com/zJuzsT02AQ
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2018
No amount of gratitude is enough for our soldiers. We managed to raise Rs. 12.93 crores today! Grateful to all the people who came and showed their support at the #BharatKeVeer Anthem launch. Special thank you to Hon. @rajnathsingh ji for this platform. pic.twitter.com/6O1sPo20Jh
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2018
Watch the theme song:
"I ask everyone who loves music to download this anthem. Whatever money will come from this anthem's downloads will be donated to this initiative," said Kailash Kher.
Talking at the event, Rajnath Singh lauded Akshay for the role he is playing in taking forward the initiative to help the soldiers' families.
Akshay, who is the brand ambassador of the Bharat Ke Veer initiative, said," Like the minister said, we have to come to ask everybody's help for this (initiative). With my folded hands, I ask everybody here plus all our countrymen to help this initiative in a very big way."
(With PTI and IANS inputs)
First Published: 20 Jan 2018 09:32 PM