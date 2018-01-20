 Akshay Kumar's Appeal To Donate For 'Bharat Ke Veer' Raises Rs 12.93 Crore In Delhi
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Akshay Kumar's Appeal To Donate For 'Bharat Ke Veer' Raises Rs 12.93 Crore In Delhi

Akshay Kumar's Appeal To Donate For 'Bharat Ke Veer' Raises Rs 12.93 Crore In Delhi

The 'Bharat Ke Veer' initiative was launched by the home minister in April last year and seeks to help families of paramilitary personnel killed in combat operations

By: || Updated: 20 Jan 2018 09:41 PM
Akshay Kumar's Appeal To Donate For 'Bharat Ke Veer' Raises Rs 12.93 Crore In Delhi

PTI

New Delhi: Known for his love for the armed forces, actor Akshay Kumar flew down to Delhi on Saturday to attend the launch of an anthem for the 'Bharat Ke Veer' website. Home Ministryry had launched 'Bharat Ke Veer', a website to enable donors to transfer money directly into the bank accounts of the kin of martyred of Indian soldiers.

The actor made an appeal to raise money and in no time, people donated over Rs 12.93 crore towards the cause.

The anthem, sung and composed by singer Kailash Kher, was launched at the event which was also attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, his deputies Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

 







Watch the theme song:


"I ask everyone who loves music to download this anthem. Whatever money will come from this anthem's downloads will be donated to this initiative," said Kailash Kher.

Talking at the event, Rajnath Singh lauded Akshay for the role he is playing in taking forward the initiative to help the soldiers' families.

Akshay, who is the brand ambassador of the Bharat Ke Veer initiative, said," Like the minister said, we have to come to ask everybody's help for this (initiative). With my folded hands, I ask everybody here plus all our countrymen to help this initiative in a very big way."
 (With PTI and IANS inputs)

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Proud Moment For India! Two Tamil Nadu Students Win NASA’s 2018 Calendar Contest

trending now

INDIA
VIRAL SACH: Coaching center's director claims 'I will help ...
INDIA
Sale of liquor without scanning of barcode to invite ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Snap Poll: BJP, AAP to get 8-8 ...