 Akshay Kumar Turns Real-Life PadMan, Installs Sanitary Pad Vending Machine In Mumbai
Aksh took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photograph of him along with Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray inaugurating the vending machine.

By: || Updated: 16 Feb 2018 12:20 PM
Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has installed a sanitary pad vending machine in Mumbai Central ST Bus Depot and hopes to put several across India.

Akshay, whose latest release "Pad Man" delves with menstrual issue and hygiene, especially in rural India, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photograph of him along with Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray inaugurating the vending machine.






Thackeray thanked Akshay and said that the film should cross the Rs 100 crore-mark soon.






 

"Pad Man" produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna, is based on the life of social entrepreneur and activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary napkin making machine.

The film, which released on February 9, also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

