Akshay Kumar Turns Real-Life PadMan, Installs Sanitary Pad Vending Machine In Mumbai



Placed a sanitary pad vending machine at Mumbai Central ST Bus Depot today, hoping to place more across the State and eventually hopefully the whole country. Thank you @AUThackeray for your support ???????? pic.twitter.com/MghqrEEK9Q

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 15, 2018



Akshay ji & I are placing 60 sanitary pad vending machines across the State. The rotary club has joined us with 40. We are in the 100 club!

Thank you @akshaykumar ji for this initiative pic.twitter.com/To3sqNVWko

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 15, 2018



Should cross the 100 mark soon! Thank you @akshaykumar ji for always being an inspiration to do good! ???????? https://t.co/AO8gBxCbon

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 15, 2018



Our first machine was placed at Mumbai's First only ladies toilet in Tardeo.

Now Transport Minister Diwakar Raote has given us permission to place 30 machines across MSRTC bus depots. That is where it really will be used.

We also will be placing it in colleges. pic.twitter.com/whKBHeQXJT

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 15, 2018

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has installed a sanitary pad vending machine in Mumbai Central ST Bus Depot and hopes to put several across India.Akshay, whose latest release "Pad Man" delves with menstrual issue and hygiene, especially in rural India, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photograph of him along with Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray inaugurating the vending machine."Pad Man" produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna, is based on the life of social entrepreneur and activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary napkin making machine.The film, which released on February 9, also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.