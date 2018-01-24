Akshay Kumar Earns Twitter's Ire After He Was Seen Waving The ABVP flag In Delhi University







Flagged off Delhi University's Women Marathon. These lovely ladies are taking the cause of women empowerment forward and running for tax-free sanitary pads ???????? #PadManInDelhi pic.twitter.com/b3v8VKNVmJ

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 22, 2018



Sir please don’t make ur political associations and aspirations so obvious



— sundeep kailwoo (@sundeepkailwoo) January 22, 2018





So, @akshaykumar you found ABVP the most appropriate platform for promoting #PadMan? Quite opportunist. Don't you know they are the one who stand up against women's free choice in campuses? @mrsfunnybones would really like to know your opinion. You are the story writer.



— sucheta de (@sucheta_ml) January 22, 2018





Irony must have died to see Mr. @akshaykumar promoting the "cause of women empowerment and tax-free sanitary pads" with ABVP flag in his hand? https://t.co/gkJf1lkvmD

— Anupam (@AnupamConnects) January 22, 2018



@akshaykumar holding #ABVP flag is the worst thing you'll watch today. This Canadian nationalist can do anything for promoting his movie. #Padman https://t.co/2Y8sr9Ihom

— Abdul ✋???? (@GuruJiPolitical) January 23, 2018



Mr. @akshaykumar is a Canadian citizen. In Canada, members of minorities, such as Akshay Kumar himself, enjoy full civil, political and cultural rights. Back home, Mr. Kumar holds the flag of student wing of RSS which wants to wipe out minorities & gives rape threats to women! pic.twitter.com/Qk2bbj2Std

— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 23, 2018







You're a Canadian citizen @akshaykumar - would you wave the flag of a white supremacist organisation in Canada? Why wave the flag of an organisation that believes the tricolour shd be replaced by saffron flag, minorities evicted, women, dalits subjugated, India as Hindu Nation? pic.twitter.com/d9K2wGnKJZ



— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 23, 2018



With PadMan gearing up for a release on February 9, actor Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. But the actor's visit to Delhi University on Monday for promoting his movie stumbled into controversy.The actor was called to flag off a women’s marathon event which was organised as a mark of women’s empowerment. So far, so good. But then he picked up an ABVP flag, waved it around and created a wave of controversy.That's what irked a majority of social media users,especially left wing people who criticised him for using the flag of a political party to promote his film.