 Akshay Kumar Earns Twitter's Ire After He Was Seen Waving The ABVP flag In Delhi University
The actor was called to flag off a women’s marathon event which was organised as a mark of women’s empowerment.

By: || Updated: 24 Jan 2018 11:02 PM
Twitter/@akshaykumar

New Delhi: With PadMan gearing up for a release on February 9, actor Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. But the actor's visit to Delhi University on Monday for promoting his movie stumbled into controversy.

So, what happened? 

The actor was called to flag off a women’s marathon event which was organised as a mark of women’s empowerment. So far, so good. But then he picked up an ABVP flag, waved it around and created a wave of controversy.





That's what irked a majority of social media users,especially left wing people who criticised him for using the flag of a political party to promote his film.

 



 





 

 






First Published:
