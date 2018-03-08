 Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet To Operate All-Women Crew Flights To Celebrate Women's Day
As many as eight international flights of Air India Express would be operated with all-women crew.

Updated: 08 Mar 2018 09:20 AM
New Delhi: Air India Express, Vistara, SpiceJet and Air India are among the airlines which will take to the skies today with all-women crew flights in order to celebrate the International Women's Day.

As many as eight international flights of Air India Express would be operated with all-women crew. "All women-crew flights will take off from Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Mangalore, Mumbai and Delhi on Thursday," the no-frills airline said in a release today.

Functions are also being organised at all its offices to felicitate the women work force, which is about 40 per cent of its total employees, it added.

Air India Express is the budget arm of Air India.

Full service airline Vistara said it would operate select flights with all-women crew besides priority boarding for all women travellers and celebratory sale of tickets, among others.

Budget carrier SpiceJet would operate three special flights with all women cockpit and cabin crew on the occasion of International Women's Day.

On Tuesday, Air India had said it would operate flights with all-women crew to various international and domestic destinations, including New York and Singapore.

