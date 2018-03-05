 AIIMS Patna MBBS Student Consumes Bhang, Enters Girls’ Hostel Semi-Naked
The student, who hailed from Kerala, was rusticated following the protest.

Patna: In a breach of security, a final-year MBBS student of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna was found roaming in semi-naked condition in the girls hostel allegedly after consuming bhang in a Holi party.

The incident took place on February 27 when the final year student walked into the hostel of nursing students wearing a lungi, as per a report by Hindustan Times. His lungi reportedly came off while he ran inside the hostel and created a ruckus. He was then escorted out of the hostel by security officials.

After the incident, girl students staged protest demanding stringent action against the MBBS student. The student, who hailed from Kerala, was rusticated following the protest.

“We have rusticated the student for three years to pacify the girl students. However, we will talk to the students again and review his sentencing because the career of a medico is at stake,” AIIMS-Patna director Dr PK Singh said.

