 After Train Stunt Goes Viral, Kashmiri Youth Apologises For His Reckless Act
The video which went viral was also shared by former J&K CM Omar Abdullah who termed it as 'stupidity'.

24 Jan 2018
Srinagar: Yesterday, we carried a story about an undated video which shows a Kashmiri boy performing a dangerous train stunt. The video shows the Pheran (a traditional Kashmiri cloak) clad man lying face down in the middle of the track as the train passed over him.

Social media users also slammed him for indulging in such a foolish act














 








 

The youth, who belongs to south Kashmir's Bijbehara area, was arrested on Tuesday after the video of the stunt went viral. After an onslaught of comments, the said youth in the video named Aadil, apologised for his reckless act

I apologize all the people who commented or shared my stupid stunt which i did yesterday.I don't know how to explain that how much i feel ashamed at this time. Plz plz forgive me. Aadil from Bijbehara #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/W1t7PKsIP3

— Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) January 24, 2018



"We have arrested him. His act may incite other youths to perform this dangerous stunt," a police officer said.

However, Omar Abdullah also said he should be let off after counselling.

 

First Published:
