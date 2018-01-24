After Train Stunt Goes Viral, Kashmiri Youth Apologises For His Reckless Act







There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men. pic.twitter.com/83lLWanozR

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 23, 2018







Rather madness. The law enforcing authorities must take action against such people. Tantamount to attempted suicide (Section 309 of RPC). We lose our youth to violence, traffic accidents and other mishaps on daily basis. Can't afford further loss.



— YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) January 23, 2018









Oh my goodness!! His pheran was flapping as the train went over. What if it had got caught in something?! Silly boys think they're invincible.

— Hinna (@hinnac) January 23, 2018







These mad people should be put behind bars, this adventure could have been a reason for derailment.



— Mah Shooq. (@MashooqAhmad) January 23, 2018





Action should be taken against these insane guys. It will restrict others to do such dreadful stunts.



— Razie'Henz (@beingarifali) January 23, 2018









It is chilling...... One worries if, Allah forbid, somehow he was hit by train. What would have been his result. Refrain from such activities for sake of all.

— Joey Tribbiani (@fUJI1910) January 24, 2018



Arresting him isn’t the solution. He should be counselled & let off with a stern warning. Our prisons are too full of young men as it is & stupidity isn’t a crime. https://t.co/FSpMhZZJaZ

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 24, 2018