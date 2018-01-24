After Train Stunt Goes Viral, Kashmiri Youth Apologises For His Reckless Act

The video which went viral was also shared by former J&K CM Omar Abdullah who termed it as 'stupidity'.
There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men. pic.twitter.com/83lLWanozR
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 23, 2018
Social media users also slammed him for indulging in such a foolish act
Rather madness. The law enforcing authorities must take action against such people. Tantamount to attempted suicide (Section 309 of RPC). We lose our youth to violence, traffic accidents and other mishaps on daily basis. Can't afford further loss.
— YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) January 23, 2018
Oh my goodness!! His pheran was flapping as the train went over. What if it had got caught in something?! Silly boys think they're invincible.
— Hinna (@hinnac) January 23, 2018
These mad people should be put behind bars, this adventure could have been a reason for derailment.
— Mah Shooq. (@MashooqAhmad) January 23, 2018
Action should be taken against these insane guys. It will restrict others to do such dreadful stunts.
— Razie'Henz (@beingarifali) January 23, 2018
It is chilling...... One worries if, Allah forbid, somehow he was hit by train. What would have been his result. Refrain from such activities for sake of all.
— Joey Tribbiani (@fUJI1910) January 24, 2018
The youth, who belongs to south Kashmir's Bijbehara area, was arrested on Tuesday after the video of the stunt went viral. After an onslaught of comments, the said youth in the video named Aadil, apologised for his reckless act
I apologize all the people who commented or shared my stupid stunt which i did yesterday.I don't know how to explain that how much i feel ashamed at this time. Plz plz forgive me. Aadil from Bijbehara #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/W1t7PKsIP3
— Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) January 24, 2018
"We have arrested him. His act may incite other youths to perform this dangerous stunt," a police officer said.
However, Omar Abdullah also said he should be let off after counselling.
Arresting him isn’t the solution. He should be counselled & let off with a stern warning. Our prisons are too full of young men as it is & stupidity isn’t a crime. https://t.co/FSpMhZZJaZ
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 24, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.