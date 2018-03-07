 After #NosePinTwitter, Now #BindiTwitter Is Trending On Internet, Know Why
Ahead of International Women's day internet is flooding with #BindiTwitter

Photo:Twitter(@IamLuvK)

New Delhi: After iconic #NosepinTwitter and #SuitTwitter, the internet is flooding with #BindiTwitter ahead of International Women's day. Under this hashtag, women are sharing their beautiful selfies wearing a bindi.

Surprisingly, those sharing their pics with the hashtag are also not too sure of the trend but have joined in nonetheless. No big or a socially-inclined message could be attached to the hashtag. The colorful 'Bindis' are adding colors to the world of internet.

Have a look at these beautiful pictures.

































Adorable, isn't it?

