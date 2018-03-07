After #NosePinTwitter, Now #BindiTwitter Is Trending On Internet, Know Why



Give my bindi some attention #BindiTwitter pic.twitter.com/uGG2aEeC3c

— A girl has no name. (@Happylilnerd_) March 4, 2018



Didn't know #binditwitter is a thing!

I don't put a lot of my face here but I could do a long thread of selfies in this tweet! pic.twitter.com/rk6pi1AMsz

— Preeti Singh (@Singhpreeti_17) March 4, 2018

After iconic #NosepinTwitter and #SuitTwitter, the internet is flooding with #BindiTwitter ahead of International Women's day. Under this hashtag, women are sharing their beautiful selfies wearing a bindi.Surprisingly, those sharing their pics with the hashtag are also not too sure of the trend but have joined in nonetheless. No big or a socially-inclined message could be attached to the hashtag. The colorful 'Bindis' are adding colors to the world of internet.Have a look at these beautiful pictures.Adorable, isn't it?