After #NosePinTwitter, Now #BindiTwitter Is Trending On Internet, Know Why

Surprisingly, those sharing their pics with the hashtag are also not too sure of the trend but have joined in nonetheless. No big or a socially-inclined message could be attached to the hashtag. The colorful 'Bindis' are adding colors to the world of internet.
Have a look at these beautiful pictures.
#BindiTwitter.... again.! pic.twitter.com/xhxS6yEh9m
— Sinful (@Faaltu_Gyaan) March 5, 2018
Give my bindi some attention #BindiTwitter pic.twitter.com/uGG2aEeC3c
— A girl has no name. (@Happylilnerd_) March 4, 2018
Jumping on the #binditwitter bandwagon ???? pic.twitter.com/pT0RyuTiQ3
— Nikita Mukherjee (@MukherjeeNikita) March 5, 2018
Didn't know #binditwitter is a thing!
I don't put a lot of my face here but I could do a long thread of selfies in this tweet! pic.twitter.com/rk6pi1AMsz
— Preeti Singh (@Singhpreeti_17) March 4, 2018
Excuse me, make way for #BindiTwitter pic.twitter.com/XwWnXcaBuW
— WIP to RIP???????????????????????? (@ityaadie) March 6, 2018
someone said bindi twitter #BindiTwitter pic.twitter.com/RQspDspO7Y
— wagh (@ruudyroon) March 5, 2018
oh heeeey #BindiTwitter pic.twitter.com/R8471Tx25Z
— Harnidh Kaur (@PedestrianPoet) March 6, 2018
#BindiTwitter cant miss this beautiful trend pic.twitter.com/FFA5WTBu1J
— gypsyism (@gypsys_sunset) March 6, 2018
Adorable, isn't it?
